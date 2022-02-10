DUBOIS — Big Brother Big sisters of Jefferson, Elk, and McKean counties will be discontinuing services on Feb. 28 after 30 years of service in the area.
According to Big Brothers Big Sisters Program Coordinator, Cinde Schuckers, the decision to separate from Big Brothers Big Sisters of America (BBBSA) was “disheartening to say the least.” Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties has been an affiliate program of BBBSA since 1992. For going on 30 years Big Brothers Big Sisters of Jefferson, Elk and McKean Counties has been providing Community-Based mentoring, which allows a matched Big and Little to spend one-on-one time together doing free or low-cost activities of their choosing in the community.
The Community-Based mentoring program began over a century ago as an alternative to the juvenile justice system. BBBS agencies specialize in creating and supporting relationships that help Littles develop the characteristics needed for academic, social, and economic success.
Schuckers said the BBBSA model of one-to-one mentoring requires strict adherence to the Standards of Practice established for all BBBSA affiliates. Over the past few years, the number and strength of those standards has increased requiring additional staffing, volunteers, and resources to ensure the program is delivered in a manner consistent with the BBBSA model. National standards continue to be revised with new requirements being considered for 2022 affiliates to implement which will again require additional resources needed to support the program.
“At a time when everything has been stretched to the limit, adding additional requirements that will place extra strain on programs has been cause for concern in sustaining the program,” Schuckers said.
The past few years has seen a decrease in volunteerism, that along with the national minimum standard of serving 100 matches annually created the need to review what is working and what is not working for mentoring in this area. Optimistic that providing additional mentoring opportunities might increase match numbers, program staff worked towards implementing school/site-based and eMentoring models. Due to COVID-19 and its continued effect on communities, plans to move forward were withdrawn.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of JEM would like to thank all the individuals, donors, businesses, organizations, civic groups, and others who have supported the program over the last 30 years. With your support we have been able to touch the lives of many local youth by matching them in life-changing relationships with caring adult volunteers.
The Guidance Center will continue to serve the communities through the various other programs offered in each county. For more information about The Guidance Center education, prevention, intervention, and mental health programs and counties served, visit guidancecenter.net.
While the program will be discontinued, Big Brothers Big Sisters of JEM would like to focus on the successful matches by highlighting two matches who reached milestone anniversaries of 10 and 11 years in 2021.
“This is quite an accomplishment for volunteers who are asked for a minimum 12-month commitment when they are first matched with a Little,” Schuckers said.
Little Sister Estella and Big Sister Carol celebrated their 10-year anniversary this past summer. Carol remembers being matched with Estella when she was just 5 years old.
“Estella has always been bubbly and outgoing,” Carol said. “We have a great relationship even though there have been bumps and bruises, we have been together through thick and thin.”
Carol has always let Estella know that she is there for her whenever Estella needs her. The match has created lasting memories like their annual tubing outing, attending, and meeting Diamond Rio at the Jefferson County Fair and Estella going for a ride in Carol’s husband’s vintage Corvette.
When asked to describe the relationship Estella said, “It’s amazing –it’s perfect.”
Little Sister Khadijah and Big Sister Kelley’s relationship began when Khadijah was just 6 years old, and her mother was extremely sick. Kelley supported Khadijah throughout Anita’s treatment, spending time with her, and helping her focus on other things.
Then, in 2015 Khadijah’s family experienced a fire at their home. During this devastating time, Kelley was there for Khadijah and her family. Kelley and members from her church stepped up to help the family get back on their feet.
Involvement in Kelley’s church has played an especially significant role in Khadijah and Kelley’s relationship and in Khadijah’s life. Khadijah was part of the church’s mission trip to Nicaragua, has been involved with the Youth Group, attended Wesley Woods Summer Camp as a camper and as staff, and works in the church nursery.
“The church and Kelley’s family have been unbelievable experiences Khadijah otherwise would never have had,” Anita said.
Khadijah participated in Senior Night during a home football game walking across the field with her mother on one side and Kelley and her husband, Tim, on the other. Although this match will be ending in the spring when Khadijah turns 18, the relationship the match has built during their time with Big Brothers Big Sisters will last a lifetime.