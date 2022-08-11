PUNXSUTAWNEY — Area residents are planning a Bigfoot and Paranormal Expo in Punxsutawney next month, and received approval from the borough council to use Barclay Square for the event.
Michael Hibbard spoke to the borough council about his plans for the event during the council meeting Monday. He said he and his family have attended similar events and found them to be a lot of fun.
“We just thought we’d maybe start our own and hoping to make it an annual event,” Hibbard said.
He has been making plans for the event, but said he was being cautious with planning until he knew he would be able to have the park. Hibbard already has four names of possible speakers for the event:
- Shetan Noir, a cryptozoologist and author of many books related to the paranormal
- John Venture, UFO researcher and author of several books related to UFOs
- Mary Fabian, President of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Project
- John and Nadine Bush-Smith, Founders of Black Swamp Paranormal and who do ghost investigations
“We’ve also talked to several vendors, local vendors that want to join in, and food vendors also,” Hibbard said.
He and his family made the decision at the last minute to host such an event and said they’ve had many others express interest.
Hibbard is aiming to have the event on Saturday, Sept. 17, pending availability of the park.
He said the group is still working on bringing in more games and activities for children.
“We’ve been leery on contacting too many people until we had approval, we don’t want to get too many people’s hopes up. The speakers were one of the big things because they book very quickly,” Hibbard said.
The council approved the event, pending the date being available on the Barclay Square calendar.