BROOKVILLE — An American Red Cross blood drive is planned for Saturday, June 10, in Brookville in memory of Brooke Emery.
Emery, 19, passed away in September 2021 while she was a student and track athlete at Shippensburg University. Emery was a 2020 graduate of Brookville High School.
Emery was a blood donor herself and received blood transfusions on the day she passed in an attempt to save her life.
Known for her vibrant personality and infectious smile, Emery believed in the “iron sharpens iron” mentality which implies that in order to make yourself better, there is a mutual benefit in making others better through mentorship and leading.
“I believe that this blood drive is another way that we can live out this mentality in Brooke’s honor, by selflessly giving blood that will positively impact another person’s life,” Brenda Emery, Brooke’s mother, said.
The goal is to collect 35 units of blood at this drive. The blood drive is being held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Brookville Borough Complex, 18 Western Ave., Brookville.
To make an appointment to give blood or platelets at an upcoming drive, donors can visit RedCrossBlood.org and use sponsor code BROOKVILLE, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
