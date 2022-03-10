BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Municipal Authority’s major project for this summer, the replacement of water lines along Main Street, will not interfere with the Laurel Festival in June.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines said the plan at this point is “to ask the contractor to take that week off. Everything will be buttoned up and all holes will be closed in that week.” He said the plan hasn’t been confirmed yet with the contractor, but he doesn’t think there will be a problem.
Haines and Darren Hack are now learning the workings of the authority from a different perspective. Haines was promoted to the position of water commissioner when Clyde Bullers retired in December. Hack was appointed by borough council to fill the unexpired term of Tom Dinger, who resigned in December as a result of moving out of the state.
Hack, who lives in Brookville and is the principal at DuBois Area Middle School, said he is “happy to give back to the Brookville community as a member of the Municipal Authority.”
Haines said he feels “privileged to have been trusted and selected as commissioner for the Municipal Authority and to continue serving the public’s water and wastewater needs.”
He said the transition has been “great. We have always had a great board and administrative staff to work with, as well as great leadership from past to present. I am very appreciative of former commissioner Clyde Bullers for his mentorship.”
Haines said he works with a “team of very well-educated, licensed and talented operators that strive to make the safety of the public’s health, as well as the sustainability of the environment, their number one priority. We live in a time where regulations from the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) and DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) are ever-changing and becoming more stringent, and it takes all of us to keep a close eye on the day-to-day operations so as to meet and exceed those regulations.
“I look forward to the future and to sustaining my role as water commissioner,” he said.