BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council received extensive updates during the department reports, hearing about the wildfires last month, progress on code enforcement, and an upcoming EMS conference in the borough.
Police
Police Chief Vince Markle provided his report for the month, and informed the council that he received a request from the Jefferson County Emergency Management for free parking on Main Street for a three-day long conference involving personnel from 18 counties.
- 115 Calls for Service
- 207 Citations
- 120 Warnings
- 190 Parking
- 28 Misdemeanors
- Three drug arrests
- Eight summaries
- One 302 commitment
Following his report, Markle explained the request of the county EMS for the parking.
“...they wanted to get some type of little pass to put in their window which is going to take up the whole eastern half of our town of parking, and I wanted to bring it to the council to make a decision on that,” Markle said.
He said the conference will take place in the Jefferson Place conference room. Markle said he believes the business owners will be upset to have all the parking taken up for three days. Borough Manager Dana Rooney provided some details from the email she received about the event, saying Jefferson County will be hosting neighboring county emergency management staff for the three days, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
“Maybe we can suggest to them that they utilize the parking area down by Memorial Park and maybe bus the people up here rather than taking that many parking spaces,” said Councilman Randy Bartley.
The council further discussed other parking options or possible locations in the borough for the conference. Allgeier further said that on that Wednesday, there would be six parking spaces taken for the liquor store’s delivery, and Bartley said one or more of the days might be court days.
Councilwoman Lucy Ames suggested they might approach S&T about parking behind the bank. Rooney said she would reach back out to tell the department the borough was not willing to close parking and discuss options.
Fire
Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Chief Chris Henry provided the fire department’s report for April, calling it a “very busy month.”
- 27 Alarms
- Six fire Alarms
- Five outside fires
- Five transfer assignments
- Three trees and lines down
- Three vehicle crashes
- Two vehicle fires
- One EMS Assist
- One natural gas incident
- One structure fire
- 15 in Brookville Borough
- Three in Corsica
- Three in Pine Creek Township
- Two in Brockway
- Two in Punxsutawney
- Two in Sigel.
- 10 members average per alarm
- 5 minutes average response time
“I’d like to express my sincere thanks to the Street Department and Police Department, they took care of shutting down the streets for the outside fire we had up by the river walk. That was a logistically tough fire, and if the wind conditions would have changed, it could have had a serious –it could have had houses on fire,” Henry said.
He also spoke about the wildfire in Belltown, saying the department spent the second day of the fire on the scene. Henry called it a “fire of a lifetime.”
“I have never seen anything like that. We had, at one point, a wall of 20-foot tall flames coming through the Mountain Laurel at us,” Henry said.
Henry said the mutual aid came into the borough to help that day, and that this is why the department develops and has good working relationships with neighboring companies.
He said a downed power line was ruled out as a possible cause of this fire, but that he has not heard anything beyond that, believing it to still be under investigation.
Public Works
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades updated the council to the ongoing projects in the borough, saying that with the weather getting nicer, the contractors are coming back for the gas company. He said there are going to be three more gas line projects this year of decent size.
Wilson Contracting is finishing up the restoration from last year on Madison and Barnett streets. National Fuel is putting in a new line on Hunts Alley, a section on Pickering Street from Graham Avenue to Tunnel Hill Road, and another section by Waterford Pike.
Rhoades said the roads are being prepped for paving as well, as paving bids were opened during the meeting. The council approved his request to advertise for bids to redo a section of the roof on the borough building, something that is budgeted for every year to avoid having to redo the whole roof at one time, according to Council President Phil Hynes.
Rhoades said all three projects are going to be started around May 15.
The 2023 paving bids were opened during the meeting, with the council awarding the bid to Hager Paving for the lowest bid of $153,765 for option one and $169,095 for option two. Option one is for Darrah Street, George Drive, Dowling Street, Marlin Street from Pine Street to Horton Way, the unnamed alley just past Henderson Street and between Thompson Street and South Main, Graham Avenue Extension, and Progress Street. Option two is all of option one plus Hawthorne Street to Rose Street.
Code Enforcement
Chief Markle provided the Code Enforcement report for April, which included “our first ever 12-hour jury trial.”
This was in reference to the code violations of resident Larry Pearsall that have escalated in recent months, who has been cited numerous times, mainly for junk vehicles on his property. The citations evolved into criminal charges after a lengthy battle between Pearsall and the code enforcement.
“There were some things put in place, so hopefully we see some progress there within the next six months. If not, the pencil will get sharpened and start over,” Markle said.