BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council approved and signed the lease with the Jefferson County Historical Society for Blews Hall on Church Street during the council’s meeting Tuesday.
Jefferson Co. Historical Society Board President Tracy Zents was present to sign the paperwork, and also give some remarks on behalf of the JCHS.
“This is going to help the historical society maintain the archive collection that we currently have now and expand it into the future. What we have currently for the archives center, the Brady Craig museum on Jefferson Street, we’ve outgrown that, and this gives us an opportunity to move into the future again and be able to continue to keep our history in check and preserved throughout the community,” Zents said.
He thanked the council for helping the (history) center out and letting it move forward with the project.
“I think the council thought this was an ideal use of the property. We had other options and it’s certainly beneficial to the community,” Council President Phil Hynes said.
Zents said the only thing done to the inside of the building so far is that it was cleaned out, which he said “was a feat in itself.” The building is now empty.
He said it also worked out with the trees on Pickering Street because he reached out to Penelec about the electric lines, so they came and trimmed the trees back. This did not cost the historical society anything.
Zents also thanked Jonathan Rhoades and the borough crew, who later came and cleaned up the logs before the center could have them cleared out.
“We were getting a plan together for that, and came up one day and it was like a miracle happened,” Zents said.
He said the council and community will be pleased with the renovations the society has planned for the building. The next steps are to make the building secure and begin a capital campaign for the project.
“Everything’s coming together. Sometimes it seems like things are slow for what we want to do, but I really think we’re moving at light speed ahead now to get this done,” Zents said.