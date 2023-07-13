BROOKVILLE — Brookville Mayor Richard Beck has used his comment section of the last few Borough Council meetings to remind the public that it is against borough ordinance dispose of grass clippings on the borough streets.
This ordinance, Ordinance No. 1112, is an ordinance “prohibiting and regulating the disposal of grass clippings and yard waste on the borough streets providing for liability of homeowners and setting civil and criminal penalties.” The council created at the urging of Mayor Beck, and approved it at the May 2 meeting, allowing it to take effect in June.
The ordinance cites reasons such as causing hazardous conditions for motor vehicles and pedestrians, most notably by causing “a slippery street condition which is particularly dangerous for motorcycles and bicycles traveling on the street, or conceal the surface condition of the street from the traveling public.”
The safety of motorcyclists is a main concern of Mayor Beck, who provided this as reason the ordinance was needed in the first place.
The ordinance also sites and issues of increasing the amount of waste on streets, making the borough less visually attracting, and increasing pollution and run-off debris into the sewer system.
It is deemed unlawful for a person to knowingly cause grass clippings, leaves, or other debris in conjunction with yard maintenance onto the streets or other. public roads of the borough. Homeowners are also responsible for ensuring any person hired to maintain their yard follow the ordinance.
The ordinance will be enforced by the police department and code enforcement, and violation will result in a civil penalty punishable by a fine. The fine for the first violation will be $50 and will be increased by $50 for each subsequent violation of this section committed within one year of the first violation.
Any person who fails to pay a civil penalty within 30 days commits a summary offense under the Borough Code and will be issued a citation to appear before the District Judge Gregory Bazylak.