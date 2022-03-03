BROOKVILLE — A glimpse into Brookville’s past was enjoyed by those attending the annual Bowdish Birthday Bash, held Saturday at the Jefferson County History Center.
The event is held each year in February in honor of Charles Bowdish, who created a display that has attracted thousands of people since 1919.
The display was first shown in his home near the White Street Bridge as a Christmas attraction, and visitors often waited in long lines to see the display. Upon entering the home, they were greeted by Bowdish’s mother and sister.
In the mid 1950s Bowdish created his last exhibit in Brookville. It was then moved to the Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh, where a new scene was created for each Christmas season. In 1992 the exhibit was moved to the Carnegie Science Center.
In 2001 the Jefferson County Historical Society dedicated one room of its building for a model railroad layout built in the Bowdish style. Many of his original building models and animations, on loan from Carnegie, are included on the layout.
The local exhibit is cared for by a group of volunteers who change the layout each year to tell the stories of Jefferson County. New to this year’s display are Brookville’s historic White Elephant and local fire companies fighting a fire at the Dollar General store.
The colorful display contains more than 200 feet of track, with six engines and 44 rail cars. There are more than 100 animations scattered among the structures which represent much of the county’s history.
Among the many visitors on Saturday was Samantha Pearsall, of Brookville. A kindergarten student this year, she said her favorite part of the display was the animated playground. But she also enjoyed watching the trains and trying to count the cars and engines.
Those visiting the Bowdish display were given a checklist to see how many of the animations they could find in the exhibit.
Not only did visitors to the birthday event have an opportunity to study and learn about the Bowdish exhibit, they were given a glimpse into life during Civil War days by Ron and Christina Shrewsbury, Civil War and Victorian re-enactors who recently moved to this area.
Welcoming guests in the parlor, Christina Shrewsbury talked about the lifestyle of women during that time period. “While life was very difficult, women had to be strong,” she said. She also talked about the social and dress customs of the day, mentioning that women’s party clothes were often designed for the purpose “of attracting a husband.”
Ron Shrewsbury talked about the military events of the period, along with tributes paid to President Abraham Lincoln. He has studied Civil War medicine and medical practices for many years.
Visitors also had the opportunity to look at the unique work of Sigel artist Martin Stephan, who uses many natural materials, including bamboo sticks and cherry pits, to add texture to his paintings. His paintings include family members, animals, nature and historic events.
Rounding out the activities of the day were visits to the new Kidspace, which features a hands-on opportunity for children to see technology from dial phones to 1940s typewriters and more, and the popular Stones ‘N Bones display.
Volunteers are always welcomed at the History Center. For more information call (814) 849-0077.