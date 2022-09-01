BROOKVILLE — In an emotional service Tuesday afternoon, veterans and family members paid tribute to Capt. Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick, who gave his life in service to his country during the Vietnam War.
Plaques renaming the South White Street (Route 36) bridge in Brookville as the Cpt. Raymond Harry “Bud” Hetrick Memorial Bridge were dedicated in a ceremony held at the Heritage House.
Hetrick, a native of Brookville, was a U.S. Air Force pilot attached to the 1st Air Commando Squadron, Pleiku Airbase in South Vietnam. His primary duty was flying combat missions in a Douglas Skyraider attack aircraft. He was killed in action when his aircraft was struck by hostile fire while he was on a search and rescue mission in February 1966.
The program was presented by members of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Master of Ceremonies Randy Bartley said, “We honor a man who gave his life in service to his country.” Bartley said Hetrick was flying support missions in an aircraft “that had none of the fancy aeronautics.”
Lee Hetrick thanked the leadership of the county and community before speaking briefly about his brother. “Today the bridge that spans the Redbank Creek starts a new chapter. These new bridge signs will provide a visible memory; my ancestry would be extremely honored and humbled.”
State Rep. Brian Smith said, “We permanently honor the service and sacrifice of Capt. Hetrick and assure his legacy lives on. For years to come, when anyone sees that sign, they may not know who the soldier was, but they will know that he or she died for our country and our freedom. May we always remember Capt. Hetrick and the ultimate sacrifice he paid so that people half a world away could live in the freedom he valued and protected.”
State Sen. Cris Dush said that Hetrick’s mission “was so dangerous and so special.” Pilots flying the search and rescue missions “had a special kind of courage. The least we can do is to put something up and then it’s our duty to our children and great-grandchildren, the generations, of the sacrifice, the character of the person the bridge is named after.”
Taps was played by Randy Becker to close the ceremony. The invocation and benediction were given by Pastor Steve Ent.