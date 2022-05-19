BROOKVILLE — Commencement exercises for the Brookville Area High School Class of 2022 will be held Wednesday, May 25, in the high school auditorium.
Leading their classmates in the ceremony will be Calvin Doolittle, valedictorian, and Chloe Smith, salutatorian.
Valedictorian
Doolittle is the son of Ray and Sharon Doolittle.
At BAHS he participates in Marching Band, Concert Band, and Jazz Band. He is also president of Rachel’s Challenge (a club to reach out to lonely or hurting peers), treasurer of National Honor Society, and a member of Student Council.
He has been a member of the cross country, swimming and track teams, qualified for states multiple times in every sport. He holds numerous school records in swimming. He plans to participate in these sports in college. He also works as a lifeguard and volunteer coach for the YMCA Barracuda Swim Team.
Doolittle has been a member of Zion Church in Brookville and a camp counselor for many years.
He will attend Grove City College, where he plans to major in electrical engineering and computer engineering.
His future plans include obtaining a satisfying job in the engineering or computer field and staying active in athletics, faith and family.
Salutatorian
Smith is the daughter of Benji and Autumn Smith.
She is a member of Brookville’s cross country, swimming, and track teams, as well as being a member of Marching Band and Concert Band. Smith is president of National Honor Society and vice-president of Youth and Government. Within Youth and Government, she has served as a mock senate party leader and as delegate to the 2021 Conference on National Affairs. She is also a member of Spanish Club.
She is employed by Hometown Market.
Smith will attend Westminster College, where she plans to major in English and run cross country. Her future plans include becoming a high school English teacher with the intention of obtaining her doctorate and becoming an English professor at the collegiate level.
Baccalaureate
A Baccalaureate service will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24, in the Evangelical United Methodist Church. The community is encouraged to attend the service in support of the Class of 2022.