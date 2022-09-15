BROOKVILLE — When Jack and Jane Arthurs, of Butler, were planning their estate, they didn’t forget Brookville, the place of their birth.
A generous gift, $100,000, was given to the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation by the Arthurs, to be used for student scholarships.
“We were thrilled to get this donation to the Foundation,” Erich May, a member of the Foundation’s board, said. “This significant contribution will support scholarships for years to come. We hope everyone — alumni especially — will consider including the Foundation in their estate planning.”
Jack Arthurs was born in Brookville in July 1922. He served in the U. S. Navy and was the Democratic representative for the 11th District of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 1971 until 1978. He retired from United Telephone and was active in Butler Lodge 272 F&AM, AASR Valley of New Castle, Syria Shrine and North Main Street Church of God in Butler. Arthurs served many local charities and organizations, and was formerly on the board of Slippery Rock University. He died December 28, 2020, at the age of 98.
Jane Arthurs was born in Brookville in September 1926. She was a homemaker and had worked for Sylvania, the Butler Eagle, Friendship Federal and Nationwide. She was a member of North Main Street Church of God and the Order of the Eastern Star, as well as many other organizations. She died October 19, 2015, at the age of 89.
Donations to the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation “are a good way to give back to the community,” May said, because “the Foundation is for everyone.”
The Foundation provides services to students in two ways. Teachers may apply for mini-grants to fund special projects that aren’t included in the annual budget. The mini-grants support a variety of programs, including lessons, projects and field trips.
The Foundation also “focuses on scholarships for students, as tuition has gone though the roof,” May said. “When we talk about scholarships for students who intend to further their education, we’re not just talking about four-year college degrees. We’re interested in supporting further education in all of its forms. College is not for everybody, but the Foundation is for everybody,” he said.
May said that “while other organizations are out there selling hoagies or whatever, our approach to fundraising is primarily through estate planning, wills and trusts. Jack and Jane Arthurs really came through for us and they came through for graduates of Brookville Area High School.
The Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation is under the direction of a 12-member board, made up of seven community members and five representatives of the school district. The Foundation will determine how the money is invested and how it will be awarded as scholarships.
“We want to use this opportunity to remind people that the Foundation is here, and we are willing and able to receive and direct moneys for scholarships,” May said. “Estate money is an investment in the future of our community and our country.
“We are supporting innovative programs and learning opportunities for students, but we are also supporting scholarships for students who intend to further their education, no matter what that looks like,” May said.
Anyone wishing to make a donation can send their check, made payable to the Brookville Area Raider Scholastic Foundation, to the Foundation at 104 Jenks Street, Brookville, PA 15825.