BROOKVILLE — There will be no increase in school taxes for the coming year, following action by the Brookville Area School Board Monday night.
In a split vote, the school board adopted the budget for the 2023-2024 school year. Voting against the budget were board members Chris Rhodes, Jacob Shields and Herb McConnell. Voting to adopt the budget were Luc Doolittle, Don Gill, Amanda Mignogna, Fred Park, Matthew Park and Erin Schiafone.
The adopted budget includes $31,351,004 in the general fund; $2,635,000 in the capital reserve fund and $1,283,834 in the food service fund budget.
The budget is an increase of 0.19 percent over this year’s budget, with real estate millage to remain at 31.9647 mills.
Projects listed in the capital reserve budget, as part of the district’s five-year plan of capital projects and improvements, include the HVAC upgrades at the high school, new windows at Northside, the press box and stadium lights, pool starting blocks and permits and technology required for the projects.
Following adoption of the budget, before the taxing resolutions to support the budget were adopted, a lengthy discussion was held on the need to continue the Occupational Assessment Tax and the necessity of keeping a large balance for future PSERS costs. The use of fund balances to offset the need for immediate real estate tax increases, which would be limited by Act 1 guidelines, was also discussed.
At the end of the discussion, board President Don Gill said he appreciated “our discussions and how we have them. It makes us a really good board. We have differences of opinion [but] we never attack each other. I think that is what makes us a great board, and I appreciate each and every one of you for speaking your piece, for standing up for what you believe in, for continuing to move this district forward. We are moving in a positive direction and we are an asset to this community.”
The board voted 7-2 to adopt the tax resolutions for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, which include the 31.9647 mills of real estate tax on assessed property, the uniform occupation tax, a one-percent earned income tax, a one-percent real estate transfer tax and a $10 local service tax. The real estate transfer tax and local service tax will be shared with municipalities who have enacted the tax.
Voting against the tax resolutions were Shields and McConnell.
Also approved by the board was the 2023 homestead and farmstead resolution, which provides for a real estate tax reduction for qualifying property owners. Approved in the district are 3,481 homesteads and 82 farmsteads which meet assessed value requirements. The reduction for each approved homestead or farmstead will be $252.52.
Jeff Tech budget
Board member Fred Park, representative on the Jeff Tech board, reported that the “2023-24 general fund budget” at Jeff Tech “did pass” at a recent meeting. He said 30 of the 36 school board members from the sending schools voted to adopt the budget. There was one no vote, and five members did not respond.
Park also said a five-year contract with the teachers at Jeff Tech has been approved. The contract runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2027. “We are very pleased; it is a very good contract for the school itself as well as the employees,” he said.
Other contracts
The board also awarded contracts for several upcoming projects in the district.
• A contract was signed with Tri-State Video Services, Inc. of Valencia, in the amount of $123,404.75, for the replacement of whiteboards at the high school and Pinecreek Elementary School.
• A contract for $20,360 was signed with Open Systems of Pittsburgh to replace the clock system at Pinecreek Elementary School.
• Approved was a contract with AB Specialties, Inc. of Export for the replacement of classroom doors at Northside and Pinecreek schools. The contract is not to exceed $122,614.
Tri-State Video Services, Open Systems and AB Specialties are approved COSTARS vendors.
• A bid in the amount of $42,201 was awarded to TriMark for a new outdoor freezer to be installed at Pinecreek School. The TAFCO unit will be paid with food service funds.
• US Foods/Premier was approved as the primary food supply distributor for the 2023-2024 school year, with Turner Dairy awarded the milk and dairy bid.
• Glassmere Fuel, Inc, was awarded the bid for purchasing gasoline and diesel fuel for the next five years.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be held Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in the LGI Room at Hickory Grove.