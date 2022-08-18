press box
Work is continuing at a rapid pace on the new press box at the Brookville Area High School football stadium, but the delivery of windows for the press box has been delayed. The Raiders’ first home game will be Friday, Sept. 2 against Tyrone High School.

 Patti Slaughter

BROOKVILLE — With the 2022-2023 school year to open next week, the Brookville Area School District is still looking “for good people” to fill several staff vacancies.

Four new teachers were hired at the school board’s meeting Monday night, filling vacancies created by teachers who have resigned or been transferred to other positions in the district.

