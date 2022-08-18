BROOKVILLE — With the 2022-2023 school year to open next week, the Brookville Area School District is still looking “for good people” to fill several staff vacancies.
Four new teachers were hired at the school board’s meeting Monday night, filling vacancies created by teachers who have resigned or been transferred to other positions in the district.
Hired Monday night and welcomed to the Raider Nation were:
• Jordan Haugh as the elementary physical education and aquatics teacher. He has been a substitute teacher in the district for the past two years. He fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Daniel Clark and transfers of Gabe Bowley and Jill Siege.
• Laura Colgan, who has served as STEM/gifted teacher at Hickory Grove, has transferred to the position of elementary librarian, filling the position created by the resignation of Kristin Hawthorn.
• Marguerite Frank as the Title I teacher for Northside and Pinecreek schools. She fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Afton Bauer.
• Mickey Truman, who has conducted the all-school musicals for several years, as the STEM/gifted teacher for Hickory Grove, filling Laura Colgan’s former position.
Also approved Monday night was the promotion of Kathy Ruth from payroll assistant to assistant business administrator. She fills the opening created by the retirement of Carol Shields.
After welcoming the new employees, Superintendent Erich May said, “While we are about caught up with professional vacancies, we still have a high school English position to fill. We are about caught up with the teacher vacancies, but we have many vacancies on support staff. If anyone is interested in a cook, custodial or classroom aide position, we’ve got several vacancies in those three areas, and a couple maintenance positions as well. We are looking for good people in all four of those categories.” More details are available on the school’s website, www.basd.us.
Personnel
• The board accepted six resignations, with regret: Mallory Evans, Title I aide at Northside; Kayla Little, child specific aide at Northside; Sarah Smith, child specific aide at Hickory Grove; Mark Royer, maintenance technician; Alison Bernat, high school English teacher; and Melissa Whyte, assistant cheer coach.
Approved as coaches and volunteers were:
• Volleyball — Elice Morelock, head coach; Allen Morelock assistant coach; Tina Householder, Joyce Reitz, Dan Olson and Kaylee Himes, volunteers.
• Soccer — Mara Baronick, girls volunteer and Justin Miller, boys volunteer.
• Football — John MacBeth, volunteer.
• A supplemental contract was approved for Patty Weaver as assistant athletic director.
• Sixth-grade teacher John MacBeth was approved as a mentor.
• The board also approved the list of substitute teachers and additions to the bus driver list for the coming school year.
Other action
• Board member Erin Schiafone raised the question of how people who do not understand how to apply for exemption from the occupation assessment tax can get help. Business manager Ellen Neyman said all they have to do is call the business office “and we can talk them through it. We try to make it as simple as possible.” The school number is 814-849-8372.
• Approved as booster groups were: Court Club, Brookville High School Volleyball Booster Club, Brookville Raider Mat Club, Rockville Track & Field Booster Club, Brookville High School Baseball Boosters, Brookville Area High Soccer Boosters, Brookville Raider Cheer Boosters, BAHS Softball Boosters, P.A.T.H.S., Brookville Music Boosters, Brookville Football Boosters and Brookville Raider Roundball Club.
• The board accepted a donation of $100 from Charles Machine Inc. in memory of Charles “Bill” Brown, to benefit the BHS soccer program.
• May reported that the windows for the new press box and the HVAC roof units for the high school have been delayed. “We are facing a serious delay for the HVAC units,” he said. “They have finished the interior work; all that remains is the work on the roof.” The units are now scheduled for delivery in October. “If it gets to be really cold in October, that could affect the way things feel in the auditorium and main gym,” he said.
Discussion was also held on having a light-up night to test the new stadium lights before the first football game.
• Following board discussion last month, the board has begun audio recording of its meetings, for use by the district at the discretion of the board and superintendent. The recordings will be held until the board adopts the minutes of the meeting.
• Only one visitor addressed the board Monday night. Randy McGaughey thanked the board for not raising taxes this year. “Living in a rural area, we can’t afford to have our taxes continually raised,” he said. McGaughey also spoke briefly about the political aspect of current events. “When we put Republicans in office, we have to hold their feet to the fire,” he said.
The next meeting of the Brookville Area School Board will be its work session at 6 p.m. Monday, September 12 in the LGI room at Hickory Grove.