BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council is considering legal representation for an ongoing matter with the Code Enforcement Department, which was a topic of discussion during the council meeting Tuesday evening.
Code Enforcement officers, police Chief Vince Markle and borough Manager Dana Rooney, have been reporting violations on a property owner for several months in the borough. Property owner Larry Pearsall has been cited numerous times, mainly for junk vehicles on his property.
Pearsall has attended many council meetings in the last year arguing that his vehicles on the properties are vintage and antique and are registered as such, and therefore he cannot be cited for them. He has also served the council members with court papers in more recent months, saying he would “see them in court.”
Pearsall had a number of non-traffic charges related to code violations throughout this year. Most recently, the code violations were increased to criminal charges against Pearsall and his wife, Susan Pearsall, with each of them having two cases with two counts of failure to comply with a code requirement –first degree misdemeanors. These were held for court, and Larry Pearsall’s have been moved into the Common Pleas Court.
Rooney explained there was an email sent regarding this ongoing issue. Markle further explained that District Attorney Jeff Burket represented the borough at the magistrate level, but after those hearings were done, sent the email. Burkett essentially said the issue is between the borough and the individual, so he recused himself from further representation, and empowered Steve French to take it over.
“From all of these hearings that you keep hearing about with our same resident for the same properties in town, it was for the criminal complaint that it went in front of Bazylak… and he was found guilty. At the end of the day what it boils down to is nobody wants to go through and press formal charges. So, they are saying they are bringing it back to the borough and the borough can act on their behalf,” Rooney said.
“My understanding is these powers to be can grant power to somebody else and Steve French who represented the borough thus far on these particular hearings because of the conflict of interest Jim (Dennison) has, Steve is willing to take on those powers and prosecute if the borough pleases.”
She further said that at this point the borough would have to pay French for his legal fee services. Any other time in the past, unless French was present representing the borough, there was no legal fees. Often Rooney and Markle are the ones to attend the hearings in the past.
Councilman David Taylor asked if the borough could charge the legal fees back on the defendant. Rooney said if the charges are for code enforcement, legal fees cannot be recouped.
“We have the ability on the zoning side to press charges or start to go after him for improper zoning usage. The zoning allows you to push the legal fees back onto the resident,” Rooney said.
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier said she didn’t see a way around the legal fees if the council wants to get the situation taken care of. The borough has spent around $2,000 on this matter so far.
The borough voted to approve the code enforcement legal fees.