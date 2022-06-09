BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed the ongoing truck traffic issue on Main Street during its meeting Tuesday evening, hearing some suggestions from a concerned citizen.
Arthur McKinley representing the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce spoke during the borough council meeting to give an update on planned events coming up.
He told the council “we’re under attack” related to the large truck traffic coming down Main Street.
“I wanted to draw a line under this because we are under attack from these large behemoth trucks that have no business being on our local streets, and I think it’s a preview of what’s going to happen when the North Fork bridges undergo reconstruction,” McKinley said.
He said the noise is “incredible” from the acceleration out of the valley and the “machine gun sounding jake breaks” as they descend to Main Street. He also said emergency services will be in danger of having trouble getting through town when needed. McKinley also said parking and “un-parking” are almost impossible.
McKinley also referenced council member David Taylor’s comments during the recent PennDOT public hearing about the historic downtown district, and said that the historic buildings and infrastructure of downtown are “crumbling under the weight of these incredibly large trucks.”
He also said he has witnessed several accidents from his property, had wreckage on his property, and that PennDOT’s solution is to routinely divert traffic through town and change the traffic lights to flashing.
“And finally, I think our local and state police are completely overstretched from this situation,” McKinley said.
He called for the local and county government to get more involved and come up with recommendations and coordinate with PennDOT. He called for police to enforce local noise, weight, and speed zones more aggressively.
“We need PennDOT to actively manage traffic beyond just placing traffic cones, to have manpower on hand to highlight when the traffic is backing up mile after mile,” McKinley said.
He proposed the council have residents post Google and Waze and traffic standstills on their mobile phones to keep such applications from sending traffic through the town. He also called for longer lights and local police checkpoints, which he said would also send signals to the mapping apps to keep traffic on Interstate 80.
“It’s an ongoing topic of discussion, especially with Laurel Fest coming up. You had some good ideas there though, I think with Google Maps and Waze, I don’t know if we could ever work with them because I know they send large trucks down to the post office coming down Madison and turning into the back end of the post office… I can check into that,” borough Solicitor James Dennison said.
He agreed the police are over stretched with the situation, and the council said that there is a sign from PennDOT at “hill top” at the intersection of routes 322 and 28 telling the truck traffic to use I-80 during the Laurel Festival.
“We all know that this problem has been going on for 30 years, and it’s not going to be resolved tonight, and we’re not going to change PennDOT, that’s an impossibility. The trucks are going to divert through Brookville because that’s just the way it works, and we have to learn to work with PennDOT,” Council member Randy Bartley said.