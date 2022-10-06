BROOKVILLE — Borough Manager Dana Rooney presented the council with information regarding the need for ordinances in relation to cryptocurrency mining during the council meeting Tuesday evening.
Rooney shared with the council that the North Central Regional Planning Commission sent an email to the borough regarding crypto mining. She said this is “the process to create and validate new crypto currency or new crypto currency coins such as bitcoin and its using secure blockchain transactions.”
The email also included how this could affect the borough, saying that mining is energy dependent and creates heat, and generators and cooling fans used to keep computers running can be noisy. There is an example of this in Ridgway Township, Elk County, where property owners have “likened the sound to a jet engine,” Rooney read.
The purpose of North Central’s email was to offer ways the borough can control this activity, but said the council needed to be proactive instead of reactive. Rooney said the borough could go through the zoning ordinances, which borough Solicitor James Dennison said the borough already had covered.
“The zoning ordinance has noise… now I don’t know we maybe need to look at that compared to how loud this is, but it has various types of industry noise…” Dennison said.
Rooney said the borough could go a step farther and add it as a permitted use, conditional use, or special exception to the zoning table. Dennison said the borough could look at the noise parameters and consider changing the classifications covered.
“I think it’s good to be proactive in reviewing our ordinances, because there’s a lot of new technology going in that just doesn’t fit,” Phil Hynes, council president, said.
On the topic of new technology, the council also briefly discussed solar power farms, but said there’s not many open spaces in the borough for such a project.
Upcoming events
Mayor Dick Beck also announced Halloween will take place on Monday, October 31, with the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. Trick-or-treating will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
The council also approved several special event requests for this month. The first being Haunted Brookville, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, on Main Street with downtown businesses involved.
The second for this month is the Pumpkin Roll held by PATHS, planned for 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Pickering Street.
The last event is the Brookville Wine and Shine Walk held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, on Main Street.
History Center
During elected officials comments, David Taylor said the History Center asked if it would be allowed to use the concession stand in the grove near it’s newly acquired archive building on Church Street. He said the center plans to have outdoor events there, and could use the stand.
“They would take any responsibility for fixing it, but they would like to get something from council in terms of the ability to use it,” Taylor said.
The council tabled the item for next month, as the history center has no immediate plans for an event. Members of the Property Committee plan to go look at the structure before the next meeting.