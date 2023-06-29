BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council heard updates to several ongoing projects including the fire tax credit, the Memorial Park project, and bids for the borough complex roof at the rescheduled council meeting last Tuesday.
Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison provided an update to the council on the fire tax credit the borough is working toward implementing. He prepared a draft of the ordinance for the tax.
This tax requires the fire company to create stipulations for its members in order to qualify for the tax credit.
“You just can’t become a member and do nothing, you have to do a certain amount of work, and the fire company can come up with something like that,” Dennison said.
He said the borough just has to decide what real estate taxes will qualify for the exemption and an amount for the earned income tax. He provided ordinances from other municipalities to show how it’s been implemented in other places.
He believes the ordinance can be ready to implement by the end of the year.
Memorial Park update
The council received an update from the finance committee regarding the upgrades to the Memorial Park playground. The committee provided quotes for various types of mulch and ground covering.
One quote for mulch that has to be replaced every four years was about $80,000. Public Works Foreman Jonathan Rhoades also submitted bids for turf that comes with a 15-year warranty.
The total project value with two possible options was $174,368 or $169,033. Borough Manager Dana Rooney explained the differences in the two options.
“You’ve got two different turf options, one simply looks more like real grass than the other one. The one is, they claim, very hard to tell the difference between what is real grass and what is turf…your other one that’s a slight… optical difference. It still looks like grass, but you can tell that it’s a turf grass instead of real grass,” Rooney said.
The higher cost is for the “more real” grass of the two.
Council President Phil Hynes said the finance committee met about this, and they didn’t expect the bids to come in so high. The committee did feel that $80,000 for mulch every three to four years wasn’t worth it opposed to a good fix for the playground.
“From the committee we’re recommending we go with the second option, the $169,033,” Hynes said.
The Memorial Park project had an anonymous donor donate much of the money for the equipment upgrades. Rooney said although the turf option is more money upfront, it will be a savings for the borough in the long run.
“The biggest problem you can have with it, they have in the bigger cities, is people burning it. They spray accelerant on it and burn it, but if there is a patch or something it’s able to be taken out and repatched,” Rhoades said.
The council accepted the low bid from Forever Lawn of Ohio for the turf surfacing of the playground.
The council also accepted the low bid of $77,859 from Great Lakes to repair a section of roof on the borough building during the meeting.
Rooney also shared the borough is receiving funding from the county’s Liquid Fuels funds, which she submitted a request for. In talking with Rhoades, the application was submitted for a new plow truck, a purchase the borough was already planning on, so funds will be awarded to offset this cost.