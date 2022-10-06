BROOKVILLE — The following are the department reports as given during the Brookville Borough Council meeting Tuesday evening.
Borough Maintenance
Borough Public Works Foreman Jonathan Rhoades gave the council an update of the Main Street Water Line Project, as well as some of the other projects being completed around the borough.
“Terra Works almost has all their taps in for all the businesses. After they get all their taps in, which is only going to be another week they future, they’re going to start going back through and hooking the main lines up like off of Franklin and Pickering,” Rhoades said.
He said Wilson Excavating will be on Madison Avenue for a few more weeks, then they will only have the restoration work to do.
Allegheny Contracting is done on High Street and will be moving to George Drive and coming down Caldwell Street and Oak Street. This is all part of the first phase and will take about three weeks.
Leaf pickup will start on Monday, October 24, for the borough, and a spot will be available at Longview Park to bring leaves. The spot will be marked out for the public ahead of time.
Rhoades was asked about West Main Street, and said the company is still only doing patch work because they still have to go back and “tie in to Fetzer Street.”
“That’s going to be part of their last phase as well,” Rhoades said. “With PennDOT specs, they’ve got to go to the middle of the road.”
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier said the problem seems to be it’s “getting awfully late into the season to be paving.”
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said what she understands from the Water Authority side is that the paving will not be done this year, but will be paved in the spring.
Police
Police Chief Vince Markle gave his report for the Brookville Borough Police Department from September.
- 163 calls
- 218 citations
- 228 warnings
- 212 parking
- four felonies
- 27 misdemeanors
- four drug arrests
- seven DUI
- one 302
- one arson
Officer Jaime Rinker is Officer of the Month.
One of the meter officers in town submitted a letter of resignation, and Markle requested advertising for another meter officer, which council approved.
He also requested putting up two portable carports at the police garage to keep the cars out of the weather. Markle said he has the money in the police budget for this purchase and would get the cars out of the weather until the garage is complete. This was also approved by council.
Fire
Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry gave his report on the Brookville Borough Volunteer Fire Department for the month of September.
- 15 alarms
- five automatic fire alarms
- four structure fires
- two ems assist
- two vehicle crash
- one physical rescue
- one vehicle fire
Location of calls
- 11 Brookville
- two Punxsutawney
- one Sigel
- one Warsaw Township
Response
- seven members per alarm
- Average response time 5 minutes
The fire department will have an open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, to showcase the improvements that have been made to the fire hall. The public is welcome to come in and look around and enjoy some food.
Henry also said Fire Prevention Month is this month, and the fire department will be busy.
“We remind everybody to check their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and have their heating systems checked by qualified professionals, and we will be active in the community doing fire prevention all month long so you’ll be seeing us out and about more than normal,” Henry said.