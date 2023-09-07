BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council heard reports from borough departments during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Police
- 149 calls
- 178 citations
- 87 warnings
- 271 parking
- 13 misdemeanors
- One drug arrest
- Eight summary offenses
- 19 police one trainings
Fire
- 23 alarms
- Six vehicle crashes
- Four automatic fire alarm
- Four structure fire
- Three EMS assissts
- Three flooding
- One transfer call
- One tree down
- One vehicle fire
Call locations included;
- 15 Brookville Borough
- Three Corsica Borough
- Two Pinecreek Township
- Two Punxsutawney Borough
- One Summerville Borough
Other statistics
- Three chief’s calls
- Six members averaged per alarm
- Five minutes average response time per call
Public Works
Detour signs have been put up as the Valley Street storm water project will start on Sept. 11 and the street will be closed at the bottom for about a week if weather cooperates. Terra Works will be replacing storm line there.
National Fuel is almost done with restorations and dirt work. The contractor last up on South Main, Allegheny Contracting will put speed bumps back in so there won’t have to be temporary ones on South Pickering.
Later during committee reports, Randy Bartley on behalf of the Stormwater Committee spoke about the Marlin Street Project.
“Coming from the Stormwater Committee, we would like to authorize the borough engineers to finalize design work, obtain any permits required, and develop contract documents for the Marlin Street Stormwater Project to prepare to go to bid,” Bartley said.
This request was approved by the council.