BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council heard from the local emergency and borough personnel on the monthly reports, hearing updates to existing matters and new matters as they are handled.
Police Chief Vince Markle gave the monthly report of the Brookville Police Department.
The police responded to 111 calls for service in February and issued the following:
- 199 citations
- 111 warnings
- 201 parking violations
- Three felonies
- 15 misdemeanors
- One drug arrest
- Five summaries
- One 302 commitment
- 10 trainings
- Officer Rinker is Officer of the Month
Markle also mentioned an incident in the borough recently where an individual, Yasmin Posley, was charged with a third degree felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Markle alleged the individual put the dog in a crate and left it outside a hotel in town until it was found three days later.
“Our officers did a great job with getting everything they needed to charge the individual,” Markle said.
He also said the department worked with the county Humane Officer Debbie McAndrew, and spoke highly of her work for animals.
Brookville Fire Department
Fire Chief Chris Henry provided the following report for the Brookville Fire Department.
The fire department responded to 14 alarms last month including the following:
- Eight motor vehicle accidents, one with entrapment
- Two outside fires
- Two structural fires
- One EMS assist
- One vehicle fire
- Eight alarms in the borough
- Two to Corsica
- One to Sigel
- One to Pine Creek Township
- One to Summerville
- One to Warsaw Township
- There was one chief’s call
- Average eight members per call
- Average response time –six minutes
Public Works
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades was absent from the meeting, but his report was read by Borough Manager Dana Rooney. Rooney said the public works crew might be seen around town more frequently as they are doing data collection of the stormwater system.
The borough is also expecting its Army Corps. Of Engineers inspection this month, which occurs every couple of years.
Code Enforcement
Finally, the Code Enforcement report was given by Chief Markle:
- Five junk vehicles
- Four garbage
- Two property cleanup
- Six citations
- Two active bench warrants
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier questioned what the follow up is to a house on Valley Street that Public Works and Rhoades has the porch propped up with a tree. Markle said code enforcement and Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison are working on this property, but that it’s a “one of those toughies that we’re kind of stuck with for a while.”
Markle said the person who inherited the property is going to let it go to tax sale. Dennison said he doesn’t see anyone purchasing it, so it will go on to judicial sale. Rooney said the borough could purchase the property to tear down the house and sell the lot, which Dennison echoed.
“I think you should seriously look at that, because again the heirs have not filed an estate for the person that died, they’ve totally abandoned it,” Dennison said.
He is going to further investigate the property to see if it’s gone through tax sale already or not.