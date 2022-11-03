BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed the 2023 budget, as well as its future plans for the rest of the American Rescue Plan Act funds during its meeting Tuesday evening.
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier spoke for the Finance Committee, going over the general fund and specific fund budgets for the coming year. The total general fund budget is $2,580,545 with no tax increase.
“We are living within our means at this point, just like everybody else in town has to,” Allgeier said. “We’re very excited that we were able to do this without raising any taxes during this difficult time for everyone.”
The 2023 budget will be advertised for public comment for the next 30 days.
“Thank you to Dana and the department heads for all the hard work they did helping us put this budget together with no tax increase,” Allgeier said.
This sentiment was echoed at the end of the meeting by several of the council members during the elected officials comments.
“Reflecting on the budget, I’d like to thank all the department heads because they all have a wish list of things they want, and we tried really hard to not have a tax increase, especially with the economic times we still face; they forgoed a lot of things on their wishlist that helped us out too,” said Phil Hynes, council president.
ARPA funds
Allgeier said the ARPA funds do not appear on the general budget, so she she wanted to make sure everyone understood how the ARPA funds are being handled.
“They are not included in the budget, they are a one-time revenue source, and therefore they run out of a separate pot of money,” Allgeier said.
Brookville Borough received $396,800.98 in ARPA funds, some of which has already been committed to projects. Some of these funds have already been approved for the Grant Street Water Project and the Diamond Alley Stormwater Project. The Finance Committee also looked at the Marlin Street Stormwater Project and regular projects up to about $20,000. All of these projects total about $193,000 of those funds.
“The most important one – well all of this is stuff that we need to affect good stormwater in town and be safe from being put under an MS4 mandate and, which could cost hundreds of thousands of dollars,” Allgeier said.
The Walter Dick Memorial Park suspension bridge is the final project the Finance Committee would like to see completed with the ARPA funds. If all the previously mentioned projects are done, there would be $203,800.98 available for this project, according to Allgeier.
The project was previously bid at about $150,000 to repair it. With the changes in the economy, this will need to be rebid for the council to have a more accurate cost estimate, “and hopefully it will come in under or at the monies we have available,” Allgeier said.
If the cost is higher than the remaining ARPA funds, the borough will then look into where the difference might come from, whether from grants, the general fund, or a loan.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the borough has received its full allotment of ARPA funds at this time, but there might be some excess coming as well. She said the government had some funds left over because of communities not filling out the paperwork to receive the ARPA funds, and that money is now being distributed to those communities that did fill out the application.
“They took the money that was never claimed, and they redistributed it to the people who had gone through all the paperwork,” Rooney said. “...it was maybe $1,000 more than what we got. Nothing to get super excited about, but we did get a little bit more money through it.”
She also said that because the amount the borough received falls below a threshold set by the government, the borough can claim the money as “lost revenue because of COVID, and now there are very few restrictions on what you must do with that money.”