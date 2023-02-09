BROOKVILLE — The following are residential, commercial and industrial building permits issued in the Brookville Borough in January.
Residential
- Driveway, 209 Church St., no cost available.
- New garage, 146 Euclid Ave., no cost available.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 5:33 am
