BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Chamber of Commerce presented local businesses with awards last Friday during its annual awards luncheon, hosted at Pinecrest Country Club this year.
The winners of this year’s awards were the following businesses and individuals:
- President’s Cup –Western PA Cares for Kids
- Large Business –Penn Separator
- Small Business –Fusion Cafe
- Walter Dick Award –Jim Lipuma
The Walter Dick Award was presented to Lipuma by last year’s recipient, Tracy Zents, who walked around the room with the award before stopping behind Lipuma.
“This award is just for a person, someone who has demonstrated servant leadership and given to the community of Brookville over a prolonged period of time,” said Steve Kornbau, chamber board member and awards emcee.
“I certainly didn’t think 43 years ago I would be here, and I certainly didn’t think when I started the drive-in business as a kid that I’d still be doing it,” Lipuma said. “It’s wonderful, what I do is wonderful. Nothing like entertaining – sometimes thousands of people – a night in Brookville.”
He said the business doesn’t only benefit him, but it benefits all the businesses around town as people come from all around to see the movies. He introduced his staff that were able to attend the luncheon with him, saying that while he is the heart of the drive-in, his staff is the soul.
Korbau gave Lipuma’s background and how he came to be a staple community member of Brookville. Lipuma’s first job was working at the Greater Pittsburgh Drive-in Theater where his love of drive-in theaters began and continues to this day. He purchased his first drive-in in 1994 in Vandergrift, and first looked at the Moonlite Drive-in in Brookville in 1995.
Someone was already interested in the property and Lipuma was sad to hear the property would likely not remain a drive-in. The flood of ‘96 was a “saving grace,” according to Kornbau, which caused the deal to fall through and lead to Lipuma purchasing the drive-in that he still operates to this day.
“When Jim moved to Brookville, he immediately became an active part of the community through becoming an EMT and an active firefighter for the Brookville Fire Company. He served many years as the fire chief. He was one of the few that was presented with the key to Brookville by the late Mayor Chip Wonderling,” Kornbau said.
He spoke about the impact of COVID-19 on the drive-in, as it was shut down with many other businesses. Lipuma opened the theater up so that many of the surrounding schools could have their graduation ceremonies there. This included smaller private schools and some preschools.
This also led to churches reaching out, and Lipuma again welcomed them to use the drive-in for services. The drive-in also became a place of funeral, memorial services, and training grounds.
“Jim may not have been born and raised in Brookville, but since the day he moved here he has contributed to make Brookville a better place,” Kornbau said.
President’s Award
The President’s Award is given to a nonprofit 501C3, is in good standing with the chamber for three years and demonstrates a substantial and meaningful contribution to the community. They should also show leadership of community initiatives to support our local community projects.
Western PA Cares for Kids has served children in the Jefferson, Clarion, and Forest counties since May 2008.
“The mission is to reduce the trauma and enhance the physical, emotional and psychological safety and well being of children through timely, coordinated and specialized response to allegations of child abuse,” Kornbau said.
The approach used by the organization allows children to only recount the abuse they experience once for necessary agencies, rather than be re-traumatized by repeated interviews for each agency.
Since May 2008, more than 1,200 families have used the services provided by Cares, and more than 300 children were helped in 2021 alone.
“Before Western PA Cares for Kids, we treated these children as pawns. We marched them around from agency to agency, office to office… and fully expected them to air the dirtiest laundry of their life,” said Jeff Burkett, founder and Jefferson County District Attorney. “And now we get them a compassionate, child-friendly place where they can come, they can feel safe, they can feel loved. And they can tell their story one time.”
Small Business Award
The Small Business award is given to a business in good standing with the chamber for at least two years, and demonstrates a positive impact on the local market, and involvement in the business community.
“This small business delivers a consistent high quality experience to tourists and local customers visiting their establishment…They create authentic community experience and foster the creative pursuits of their local community through the art exhibits, usable performances and workshops. They support other neighborhood businesses by spreading goodwill for acts of service and support to them,” Kornbau said.
He said owner Bill Stein and Christine Hoffman welcome others to grow with them and “break the paradigm of competition with the community.”
“We certainly appreciate it. It’s been quite a rocky road getting this far and serving through the pandemic. It’s been rough, but here we are. We couldn’t have done it with you, the community. We love seeing your faces daily. I look forward to working with you,” Stein said.
Large Business Award
Nominees of this award must be in good standing with the chamber for at least three years, have demonstrated a positive impact on the local employment, show involvement in business community, or association with professional business or trade association.
Penn Separator is a certified ASME code welding shop that has been manufacturing tanks, separators, and silencers used nationally and internationally since 1956. Penn Separator was started by Dalph McNeil in 1956 in Erie. He later moved back to Brookville with the business in 1965.
His son, John McNeil, worked at the business and eventually became the owner in the early 1970s and developed new products still offered today. Steven McNeil, third generation and current owner, started working full-time at the business in 1984, then purchased the business in 2002.
A fully family business, McNeil’s brother, John Eric, does welding, his sister, Elizabeth, works in quality control and his stepson, David Hegburg, does the purchasing.
There are more than 10 product lines and the company currently employs 20 full-time employees, some of which have been there for 50 years.
“First, I’d like to mention the employees. Without our employees and the dedication of the employees that we have, we wouldn’t be successful,” said Steven McNeil.
Each of the winning businesses were also presented with a letter of recognition from state Sen. Cris Dush, presented by a representative of his office, Penny Pifer. State Rep. Brain Smith also presented each winner with a House Citation.