BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a series of informative presentations on a variety of interesting topics throughout our community.
With each topic, the chamber provide guests with breakfast, enlightening discussions, and networking opportunities.
The next Eggs and Issues is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 7, at Dirty Ehrma’s in Brookville with a presentation by Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit.
The K-9 Search Unit is a volunteer organization that assists emergency personnel in locating lost and/or missing persons. They will introduce the dogs, show what they can do, as well as answer any questions the audience may have.
Reservations are required. $10 per person. Contact Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce for more information (814) 849-8448 or www.BrookvilleChamber.com