BROOKVILLE — The Brookville church of Christ is hosting a series of Bible lessons on strengthening the church November 7-11.
The guest speaker will be Rico Brown, the minister for the Virginia Avenue Church of Christ in Chester, WV. He delivered his first sermon at the young age of 15 and has loved preaching ever since. He previously served as the youth minister of the church of Christ at Beville Road, and as the minister of the church of Christ on ML King Boulevard, both in Daytona Beach, Florida. He is a graduate of the Florida School of Preaching (FSOP), Lakeland, Florida.
Although he holds two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree in secular studies, Brown desired to further his education at FSOP for what he has called his greatest educational achievement thus far. His former work experience also includes serving as an aide to a retired Orange County commissioner and as a congressional aide to a member of the United States House of Representatives. He has also worked as a high school social studies teacher and in public relations.
He is married to the former Latisha Parker, also a teacher, and they have two children, Anthony and Laila.
Host minister Randy Metheny said, “At a time when many churches are suffering declines in attendance and are turning to worldly attractions, many might be surprised to find that the answers already lie in the Bible and not in human innovations.” The theme of the series of lessons is “Always Abounding In the Work of the Lord.”
Assemblies begin with Lord’s Day morning Bible classes at 10 a.m., worship at 10:45 a.m. and 7 p.m., then Monday through Thursday at 7 p.m. each evening. There will also be congregational singing from 6:30 to 7 p.m. nightly.
Metheny said, “Brown brings a wealth of Bible knowledge and experience to the service of God and the Brookville community. The congregation hopes you will plan to come learn with them.” A list of Brown’s lessons can be downloaded at http://www.countrypreacher.com. The lessons will be live streamed on facebook.com/BrookvilleCoC for those who cannot attend the meeting. Call 849-8619 or email office@countrypreacher.com for information, questions, requests, or comments.
The church is located at 20 Hughey Road in Brookville.