BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Code Enforcement recently filed the first criminal charges related to property maintenance in the history of the borough.
During his report at last week’s borough council meeting, Police Chief Vince Markle expanded on a police report that was released by the borough earlier this month. In the report, it states that code enforcement officers have been attempting to clean up the 114 Hastings St. property for the last four years.
“During this time, the out-of-state property owner has been cited on nine different occasions for Property Maintenance Code Violations…The neighbors to this property have had to deal with this for too long,” according to the news release.
Markle said the individual currently has seven non-traffic citations from code enforcement, which amounts to seven warrants sitting at Judge Bazylak’s office. The date and time of incident is listed as taking place from July 2017 to November 2021.
“... but since their non-traffic they can’t go out of Pa., but now we filed a criminal complaint, which now we’ll be able to move a little faster and get some people’s attention on these properties,” Markle said.
He said he is excited for this first filing, as it will likely help to get blight out of the borough quicker.
The charges filed against the property owner are failure to comply with code enforcement requirements. Markle said this will either be a misdemeanor of the first or second degree, depending on how many times the individual fails to respond.