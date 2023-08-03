BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed several topics under new business Tuesday evening, including the planter and tree plots along Main Street and the recent Pennsylvania Great Outdoors (PAGO) update with the county.
Councilwoman Lucy Ames opened new business with questions about the tree and plant boxes that are along Main Street. She said she was approached with questions about who is responsible for maintaining them and what ordinances.
“...the tree wells that are in front of some of the businesses, and the trees that are in them, and the flowers and or weeds that are in those tree wells, the question of course is whose responsibility is that? Recognizing that the business owners do have responsibility to shovel the sidewalks in the wintertime, but where does their responsibility begin or end…?” Ames asked.
Solicitor Jim Dennison said it is the building owner’s responsibility, as they technically own the whole way to the street, subject to a public right of way. Dennison had further suggestions, pending the possibility of a Main Street streetscape project.
He said people are upset about having to maintain the trees and the wells and that it has “turned out to be a horrible mess in Brookville.” He said if the borough does redo the street plan, the borough should take on that responsibility “because I just don’t think you can expect the property owners” to all maintain their own tree wells.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the business owners are allowed to remove the trees if they chose to, but they have to file a Shade Tree Commission report first.
Police Chief Vince Markle, acting as code enforcer, has given citations to several business owners regarding the tree wells, who said they didn’t realize they owned or were responsible for them. He also said he was told by some owners they wanted to cement in the tree wells so they didn’t have to maintain them, which Rooney said they can do.
“That’s why I said if you’re going to do the streetscape, you need to have some very clear rules and regulations on how to maintain it,” Dennison said.
Dennison said the borough can’t arbitrarily tell property owners what to plant or not plant in their tree wells, but suggested if a streetscape project is done, to create a plan for Main Street. In doing this he said his opinion is “the only way to handle it is if the borough accepts maintenance…”
“So really we don’t have any real legal way to control what they do with that hole in the ground, but they do have to maintain it,” Dennison said.
PAGO update
Later during the meeting, the council had a brief discussion about the PAGO update, with Councilman David Taylor alerting the council to the termination letter the council received, saying “we won’t be hearing anything more from them, for better or for worse.”
Councilman Randy Bartley said he spoke with (Jefferson County) Commissioner Scott North recently, who said the county is going to continue on with the decertification process, which he said seemed “a moot point.”
“I think our position at this time, we’re going to wait and see what they actually do, because I would rather not get involved with it,” said Council President Phil Hynes.