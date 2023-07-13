BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council directed some questions and concerns to Commissioner Scott North regarding the county’s attempt to decertify Pennsylvania Great Outdoors as the Tourist Promotion Agency during its meeting last Tuesday.
One of the main concerns of the Brookville Council was to understand what the county’s plans were for handling tourism in the future, should the decertification be approved. Council member Randy Bartley had several questions related to the commissioners intention for tourism to be handled through the Economic Development office.
North clarified the county sees tourism as a function of economic development, and this office would be a subset of that department. A new staff person would be added to the economic development office whose job is to handle promoting tourism and the Hotel Tax funds.
He also said none of the Hotel Tax money would go to economic development, or to fund the new staff person.
Bartley asked additional questions about the issue of accounting the commissioners have with PAGO, which North said has been something the county has tried to work out for years. Borough Manager Dana Rooney then said she had a statement from Borough Solicitor Jim Dennison, who was absent from the meeting for medical reasons.
“...he wanted me to remind all of you that he was the county solicitor for 12 years, and transparency between PAGO and the commissioner has always been an issue the entire time that he was the solicitor. So Jim’s personal opinion is that he feels the commissioners are just fed up with the lack of transparency and he supports that thought process because he has seen for over 12 years that he was the solicitor,” Rooney said.
Bartley said he could remember back when the county had a similar program, and said Brookville did not “get much of an outreach.” North said he was interested in knowing what didn’t work well last time, and offered to be held accountable for what the organization does and does not do. Bartley asked if there was any way to “correct the deficiencies in PAGO,” which North said the county has tried.
Council member Karen Allgeier asked about their being a structural hierarchy within PAGO that the organization had to answer to. North said PAGO has a board of directors, but no parent organization.
North gave an example that he personally feels the money could be used for, and pointed to the trails in the county as something that could “enhance tourism.”
Allgeier then questioned why North or the rest of the commissioners didn’t question PAGO during their presentation at the recent Brookville Chamber’s Eggs and Issues meeting. North said he “didn’t feel that was the format to attack them for failing to provide timely financials,” but rather they were there to present in a public forum.
Allgeier said her opinion, the financial aspect and how PAGO service the five counties is separate. She said the service does a lot of good for businesses, but that a problem with the financials is “a different story.” She also pointed to the dynamic of PAGO changing in recent years because of COVID-19.
North said this furthered his point, saying that during COVID, the organization did not stop getting money nor did it stop spending it, but no accounting was provided.
“It just seems, Scott, that this is such a drastic solution to an accounting problem for an agency that by all accountability has done a pretty good job of getting information out about this area,” Bartley said.
North agreed he wished there was too, but again said this has been years long issue, and said that to his knowledge there has never been an audit submitted. Bartley said it seemed someone in accounting should have flagged this, to which North said it has been and the auditors have been in touch with PAGO as well, and had no response.
The council did not take action on the resolution to decertify PAGO as the Tourism Promotion Agency at this time.
“Well this is certainly an important issue and I will say that we do try to cooperate with county commissioners on most everything, but in all fairness we want to meet with PAGO and see their side of this and then if we have other questions we’ll circle back to you,” said Council President Phil Hynes.