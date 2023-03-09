BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed several grant opportunities recommended for the ongoing swinging bridge project at the Walter Dick Memorial Park, and an anonymous donation of $125,000 for new playground equipment at the Memorial Park.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said the borough was denied the most recent grant applied for use on the swinging bridge. There are two new grants Rooney found to apply for to use for the swinging bridge.
The first grant is the Community Conservation Partner Program, C2P2, which the borough previously discussed for the Brookville Trail Hub. The borough is partnering with the trial hub to apply for the grant for its trail project, but will now also be applying for the borough itself.
“At one point in time for the suspension bridge, we were hoping to repair what was there. Our engineers have looked at it and looked at it, and they’ve come back and said that’s not possible. I know everybody hoped for that and wished for that, dreamed for that, and they’re like ‘at the end of the day you just can’t do that,’” Rooney said.
The grants the borough is submitting now is to completely rebuild the bridge, which Rooney said is “the ballpark of $600,000.” The C2P2 grant is a 50 percent cash match, which leaves the borough with $300,000 to pay.
Rooney said the borough is working with Delta Development Group through the Jefferson County Commissioners, and Delta is recommending the borough apply for two grants.
“So what happens is if you’re awarded both of them the money that you are awarded from one goes towards your cash match on the other,” Rooney said.
The second grant recommended by Delta is the Greenways, Trails, and Recreation Grant. This grant has a 15 percent cash match, but Rooney said with both grants, the borough is locked into the 15 percent match and plans to use the money from that grant toward the cash match on the C2P2 grant.
The first deadline is April 5 and the second deadline is May 31 to submit both grants.
The Greenways grant pays up to $250,000, which leaves the borough with $37,500 to pay as match. If applied to the C2P2 Grant, that leaves an additional $50,000 for the borough to pay, leaving the borough a total of $87,500 to pay out of the total $600,000 project.
The council approved applying for both of these grants.
Memorial Park Donation
Rooney also reported the borough received an anonymous donation of $125,000 toward the upgrade of the playground equipment at the Memorial Park.
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades got quotes to replace the equipment, which came to about $178,000. The borough will pay the difference in the cost.
The swings at the park are new and will be left there, and a new piece of equipment called “the supernova” will also stay there. Everything else will be removed and replaced by new equipment, according to Rooney.
Rooney said the issue comes when deciding what to resurface the playground with, if the borough wants to use wood chips again or an artificial turf.
“Right now we have the wood chips in there. We can always bring that back. They require a decent amount of maintenance or upkeep with that,” Rooney said.
The artificial turf is the “most long lasting surface” for playgrounds, but also the most expensive, according to Rooney. The finance committee is continuing to work on the possibilities for the surface, and is only asking council to pledge the $53,600 for the equipment at this time.
Rooney explained the borough has to purchase new surfacing for all of the playgrounds every year. If the playground equipment is approved before a decision is made on the artificial turf, the surface can be changed at any point.
The borough currently spends about $1,400 per park per year to resurface with mulch. That price will be doubled to completely redo a mulch surface for a new playground.
The artificial turf is about $135,000, but Rooney said there are other options as well. This also comes with a 15-year warranty.
The man the borough purchases the surface from does not recommend the colored rubber chips because the color rubs off on children and everything. He also said the added cost of the rubber chips does not bring much added benefit. Safety wise, the wood chips are still approved by the state as well.
Rooney said the playgrounds are inspected every year, and the borough is meeting safety requirements.
“They’ll move ahead with the playground equipment if that’s approved, and we’ll continue to look for a better surface or continue with the chips, and then when that comes in we’ll put it in in phase two,” Councilwoman Lucy Ames said.
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier also said the new equipment is a significant upgrade to the park, and the children who play there will benefit from the improvement.
“I don’t know who this anonymous donor is, but I would love to thank them for their generosity in getting this park re-done. It’s really amazing that somebody came forward like that to do something like that here in town,” Allgeier said.
The council approved paying the difference for the new park equipment. Rooney estimates the park will be upgraded and ready for the summer.