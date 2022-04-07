BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council presented an ordinance to enter a lease agreement with Jefferson County Historical Society for Blews Hall at the Church Street property.
The council was presented with ordinance 1110 to be approved for advertisement, which can then be formally adopted at the May meeting. Borough Manager Dana Rooney presented this under the Solicitor’s Report as Solicitor James Dennison was unable to attend.
Blews Hall is the second building going up the hill parallel with Pickering Street. The lease will be for $1 a year for 25 years, and the lessee has the right to renew for an additional 25 years.
The grounds around the building are still classified as public use because of the cemetery and park across the street.
“My understanding is they will be looking to store historical archives there. So, once it is up and running the public will still be able to access it upon an appointment,” Rooney said.
The JCHS will be responsible for all the maintenance and renovations to the building.
“It’s going to be a major renovation, interior, exterior. It looks pretty bad right now but it’s going to look great when it’s done,” council member David Taylor said.
Special Event Permits
The borough approved a special event request for the Food Vendor Rally fundraiser to be held again this year to benefit the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library. The event will take place Friday and Saturday, May 13 and 14, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The vendors will be set up on North Pickering Street similar to when the food court is there for the Brookville Laurel Festival.
The council also approved the event request by the Brookville Laurel Festival board to hold this year’s festival from June 11-19.
“The schedule of events is not 100 percent locked in so we’re not going to give too much detail. You’ll see that updated on Facebook fairly regularly so if you follow their Facebook page you’ll start to see their events be posted,” Rooney said.
2022 Paving Bid
The council was presented with two options for the 2022 paving bid, with one option having one more street than the other to protect the borough in case bids are higher than what is expected. These options were coming from the Public Works Committee.
“I had an eye opening experience these last couple of weeks. Mr. (Todd) Gumpher, Jonathan (Rhoades) and I went for a tour of the borough streets and if you only travel the main thoroughfares you have no idea how bad some of our streets are, and quite frankly there are streets where there shouldn’t be streets,” committee member Randy Bartley said.
He then directed attention to Rooney to explain the two options being presented. Rooney said the paving would be done in sections so the equipment wasn’t being removed from town, but instead dropped at one location until everything is paved before being removed.
Option one includes Maple Street, Overbeck Road, an unnamed alley between Maple and Darrah streets, Horton Way, Kline Street and Race Street.
Option two is all of option one plus Forrest Alley.
“Why we do that is because we have estimates of what these are to come in at, hopefully, and we always like to do options because if it comes in slightly higher, we don’t have to go through the entire bid process again and start over,” Rooney said.
Personnel
Finally, council had an executive session, which lasted from 7:21-7:41 p.m., to discuss personnel matters. Once the meeting was reconvened, the council approved the Memorandum of Agreement between the police department and the borough.
Council members also approved hiring Sean Weaver as a part-time police officer.