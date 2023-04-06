BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed a special event permit related to the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Pathways Projets, ultimately denying the permit “at this time.”
The permit was for the Brookville Pathways Pet Parade, with Borough Manager Dana Rooney saying there were some concerns expressed about the pathways being proposed.
“These pathways are unkempt currently by the borough, and there is some safety concerns for allowing people to follow those paths,” Rooney said.
She turned the discussion over to the council, with President Phil Hynes speaking first about the meeting of the newly formed Pathways Committee with the Chamber. He said the committee – himself, Lucy Ames, and David Taylor – voiced several concerns about the project in general to Arthur McKinley and Adriana Rubino of the Chamber. The Chamber presented the pet parade as a way to advertise the trail before it is completed to get feedback from the public.
Hynes said the committee indicated during the meeting it was going to recommend approval of the permit, but since then have heard concerns over liability from the borough solicitor James Dennison. Dennison then explained his concerns for the entire council.
He pointed to the Laurel Festival Pet Parade as an example of who is likely to participate in such an event, which he expects to be mostly young children. “I just think mixing kids and animals with an undeveloped trail is a recipe for disaster,” Dennison said, also pointing to the possibility of the paths crossing Route 36, Barnett and Pickering streets. He was also concerned if the Chamber had permission from all the necessary property owners for all three suggested pathways.
“I think we have the concept here, and I’m totally in favor of developing it, but I don’t think having a pet parade before the thing is even developed or approved or – it just doesn’t make any sense to me,” Dennison said.
Hynes again said the committee did address some of the concerns with McKinley, who said the Chamber would have temporary signs and people at the dangerous places along the path. Hynes said he didn’t disagree with the concerns of Dennison though.
Councilwoman Karen Allgeier asked if the council wanted to approve the permit, saying that after hearing all the concerns she did not feel it “rises to the level that I would feel comfortable approving” for the proposed date. She said she was not in favor of the event until the trail was established as a regular trail and addressed the concerns that were discussed.
Taylor spoke up as a member of the Pathways Committee saying the committee is in favor of the project, and the council as a body is in favor of it, but “also we didn’t think about the things that Jim brought up, and I think the idea of kids with animals on leashes that might get loose… I would support what Karen says, I think this is not a good thing right now.”
Dennison suggested having a Chamber event at the park and invite local business people down to the park rather than a pet parade.
“We stressed to Mr. McKinley that we were in favor of the project, but there were a million details we had to work out and quite honestly, a lot of the approval has to come from PennDOT because it’s involving their streets. And his opinion is basically people should be allowed to walk where they want to walk,” Hynes said.
The council unanimously denied the special event permit at this time.