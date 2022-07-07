BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council revisited the issue of the suspension bridge at the Walter Dick Memorial Park, discussing grant options for the project and the uncertain timeline caused by the Interstate 80 bridge project.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney presented a resolution to apply for a Keystone Grant through the Department of Community and Economic Development for the suspension bridge. The borough is requesting $45,000 from the grant, and will have to provide a match of $105,000 for a total estimated project cost of $150,000.
Rooney said the borough has not decided where the match funds will come from, but have discussed possibly using COVID funds for the project. This project grant is to repair the existing bridge. The council approved the resolution for the grant.
“It is truly repairing what is there now. Repairing, rehabilitation of the current bridge,” Rooney said.
The borough has also already been approved for a separate grant to make the far end of the bridge ADA compliant.
“...That grant was put on hold because of the interstate bridge construction project, because they didn’t want to put good money into a project that could potentially be harmed when that interstate bridge is brought down,” Rooney said. “We continue to follow the I-80 project. Tolling aside, the bridges are going to be done.”
Rooney said the borough is now trying to work with the state to establish what the time frame is for the I-80 bridge project. She also said, as with the ADA grant, the borough can apply for grants and if they are awarded them “the money kind of waits for us essentially because they don’t want to waste it.”
The Keystone Grant deadlines are mid August, so Rooney expects she will hear back at the end of the year if the borough will get the grant or not.
The other option the borough has is to proceed with the project now, and if the bridge is damaged the state will have to “bring it back to the condition it was in when the damage occurred.”
The ADA grant is being held by the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources until the bridge project is complete, however at that time the borough was being told the project would take place in 2023 or 2024. Rooney said if the I-80 bridge project is pushed back, she would be in favor of moving ahead with the repairs now.
“If they’re going to push it back too far, then at that point we’re just going to have to repair the bridge,” Rooney said. “We need to try to lock them into some sort of time frame.”
The council received some information about the project from state Rep. Brian Smith, such as trying to find a new funding mechanism within the state budget. Councilman Randy Bartley said it will “also depend on whether PennDOT appeals to the state Supreme Court.”
“The people with the No P3 organization, whatever PennDOT does, they will continue to fight the tolling,” Bartley said.
The council will revisit what it will do with the suspension bridge once it hears about a possible timeline from the state on the I-80 bridges.