BROOKVILLE — Brookville Borough Council heard from the local emergency personnel for monthly reports, and were given an update from Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle about the departments training for active shooter scenarios given the recent event in Texas.
Markle gave the monthly report before going into detail on some recent events and training.
Police responded to 171 calls for service;
- 137 citations
- 126 warnings
- 226 parking tickets
- 9 misdemeanors
- 10 summaries
- 2 302 commitments
- 9 Police one trainings
- Officer of the month is Mick Stormer
Markle also said the department escorted governor candidate Doug Mastriano and participated in the Brookville High School Senior Parade, had four officers attend a two-day Act 180 inservice training, and provided security for graduation.
“We had a really sad call a few weeks ago, a young man jumped off the I-80 bridge and I can’t commend my officers, EMS, everyone enough. They saved that individual’s life, I’ll just tell you. I can’t go into detail. They were down over that steep mountain very fast to keep that individual from drowning. They held him in the water until we got backboards and things down there. It was just a commendable miracle, and everybody worked together. We had state police, we had fire department, we had EMS, we had high school personnel, it was a very awesome thing that a small community could come together that fast, and it was a miracle that that happened,” Markle said.
Councilman Randy Bartley asked Markle to recap the steps the borough and school district have taken to secure the schools in light of the tragedy in Texas.
“We all have policy and procedure, the school has policy and procedure. Our police department, we’ve had numerous trainings, we’ve had numerous active shooter drills with different businesses in town. We have shooting tactics in close quarters, and I enjoy that with the simunition and I get their stress levels pretty high because those really sting, but that’s the idea is to get them out of their comfort zone and to get them under stress to see how they’ll react,” Markle said.
His officers are also equipped with an on-go duty bag because the officers might have to render first aid if an ambulance is too far away. He said officers have up to 10 tourniquets in the go-bags in their cars.
Markle said the way to get through to officers is force-on-force because it shows how the officers will react, and he said not everyone is cut out to react to it. In these trainings, he often acts as the “bad guy” with simunition, which is a rubber projectile with paint to see where they hit. The officers can use their normal duty weapons with a conversion kit for the “sims” and Markle said “of course I’m the bad guy and I don’t take much mercy on my guys.
“The day you pin this badge on, you’re willing to give your life and you’re willing to neutralize a threat,” he said. “I’ve gone to active shooter trainings where they have their armored vehicles, they have their swat teams. Guess what? Brookville doesn’t have that. That is two to four hours away. We teach one to three officer responses… You have to train your people to have the right mindset and be prepared for this type of call. That’s what we’ve been doing over the years with our physical fitness, with our simunition training, and we sit and discuss things. We are getting our people prepared for this.”
He said the first officer on scene makes a big difference in a situation like a school shooting. “Police work is very ugly” and the first guy who gets there determines if there’s 19 dead or one dead.
“I’m very, very proud of the staff that we have because two weeks ago when those guys went down over that hill side and jumped in that water and held that individual out proved to me that my guys are prepared and ready, and you guys should be very happy with the police department you have also because I can tell you there’s not many departments that have those kind of guys,” Markle said.
Council President Phil Hynes asked if the department had the necessary communication equipment for such a rapid response situation. Markle said the department does among themselves, but the problem is with the state police. He referenced the barricaded gunman situation that occurred on Evans Street several years ago, saying the state police talked on their radio frequency and the borough police were on their own. He said the state police could turn to the borough’s frequency if they wanted, but the borough police can’t turn to PSP’s frequency.
“I hope we all realize how incredibly lucky we are and blessed to have the police department we have,” Councilman David Taylor said.
Fire Department
Under Fire Chief Chris Henry’s report, he told the council that three members completed the fourth module of “essentials of firefighting” making them fully trained. The fire company has 32 members currently, and 29 of them are now fully trained.
The other three have the first three modules done, and only have one more to go.
“It’s quite the accomplishment for a volunteer fire company, I’m proud of them,” Henry said.
The department responded to 29 total alarms;
- 6 vehicle crashes
- 5 structural fires
- 5 automatic fire alarm
- 4 traffic controls
- 3 trees down
- 2 EMS assists
- 2 outside fires
- 1 police assist
- 1 vehicle fire
Twenty of the 29 alarms were in Brookville, four were in Corsica, two to Punxsutawney, one each to Oliver and Pinecreek townships, and one to Reynoldsville.
There were two chief’s calls, the department averaged eight members per alarm, and average response time was five minutes.