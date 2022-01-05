BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council held its reorganization and January meeting on Monday, welcoming new council member Sarah Gallagher to the board.
With the addition of Gallagher, the meeting was the first time in the history of Brookville there had been three women on the council at once. Gallagher joins re-elected members Karen Allgeier and Lucy Ames on the council.
“I was surprised, it makes me proud to be part of that history,” Gallagher said.
This fact was pointed out by council member Randy Bartley at the start of the meeting.
“I am excited about my newly elected position on the borough council. I grew up in Brookville and have always lived close. When we had children, my husband and I moved to Brookville. I love this community and I spend a lot of time volunteering. This is just another way for me to serve our community and feel like I am able to make a difference,” Gallagher said.
Mayor Richard Beck presided over the swearing in of the new and re-elected council members before moving on to the reorganization.
Phil Hynes was nominated to continue his role as the Council President, Karen Allgeier was nominated to continue as Vice President, and Randy Bartley was nominated to continue as the Second Vice President. The three were all approved to continue as the officers.
The council will also continue to hold its meetings on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Moving into the regular meeting, the borough council discussed approval of an engineering firm to start working on the master site plans for both Longview Park and Main Street. The council approved use of MKSK for both site plans.
“The firm will start working on the master site plans for those two locations,” said Dana Rooney, borough manager.
The council also approved a special event permit for Light Up Brookville 2022 at the meeting.
Borough Manager Rooney was also given authorization to advertise for a zoning officer. Rooney is currently the zoning officer, so hiring someone will remove one of her many job titles with the borough.