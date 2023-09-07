BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council discussed the upcoming Halloween holiday and the Rose Siding Road Bridge Project.
Mayor Richard Beck said the borough Halloween celebration will be held on Tuesday, October 31, this year. Trick-or-treating time will immediately follow the parade until 8 p.m.
Rose Siding Road Bridge
Borough Manager Dana Rooney gave the council an update on the Rose Siding Road project that has been halted for a couple of months. In July, the council opened bids for the Rose Siding Road Bridge project, but never took action on those bids. Two contractors bid on the project, both coming in significantly higher than expected.
Rooney said the borough also received a grant, and is good through June 20, 2025. The grant was for $156,620 and the lowest bid was $337,028, which leaves the borough with a deficit of $180,408 to pay.
She offered the council three options for action – to accept the low bid, to reject all, or reject all bids to automatically rebid in winter. Rooney recommended rebidding the project in winter after this season has closed out, when the contractors are looking for work for next season.
“...hopefully get it out there early enough that they’re hungry for work at that time and the bids come in a little lower. Now you are taking the chance that your material costs can go up at that point,” Rooney said.
She said the grant was a multimodal grant, and the state is in a big push to replace bridges. She has asked if the grant could be adjusted to take into account the increases of costs, but was denied.
The council chose to go with option three, to reject all bids and rebid in winter.