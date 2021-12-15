BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council said farewell to Ken King during its meeting last week, turning into a tearful goodbye for the councilman during the closing official’s remarks.
King has served on the council for four years, and said he is hoping to serve again after taking a break. Each of the council members said their thanks and goodbyes to King during the closing remarks.
Mayor Richard Beck and council members David Taylor, Lucy Ames, and Todd Gumpher thanked King for his time serving on council.
Following their comments, it was King’s turn for his closing remarks, during which he became emotional at the goodbye.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve with all you people, and Chief (Vince Markle) Jonathan (Rhoades) and Chief (Chris) Henry. It’s been a privilege, and I’m getting kind of choked up, I’ve really enjoyed it,” King said.
Following his remarks, Second Vice President Randy Bartley shared his thanks for King’s time.
“Ken, I think it’s outstanding that a person of your high profile in the community who is willing to give of himself and time to help the community progress, and you have done that, and i want to thank you for that,” Bartley said.
Vice President Karen Allgeier thanked King, saying they had sat next to each other on council for four years, and that she appreciated his time and effort on behalf of the borough.
This was King’s first time on the borough council, and he served a four-year term.
Finally, President Phil Hynes thanked King for his time on council as well, and said he would like to have him on council again in the future.
“I’d also like to thank all the council and all the committees and the staff. It’s been a good year I think, and we couldn’t have done it without everybody’s help,” Hynes said.
He then offered for King to make the final motion to adjourn the meeting.
Following the meeting King offered his final thoughts on his time spent on the borough council. He said when he first ran, there was a two-year term and a four-year term open. He ran for the two-year term, but then was elected to the four-year term.
“I believe in community service,” King said. “So, the people believed in me, because I could’ve just quit after two, but I served my whole term. I think I’m going to take a little break and then run again.”