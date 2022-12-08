BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council covered an array of topics during its last meeting of the year on Tuesday evening, discussing the upcoming Master Site Plan meetings, and a possible Volunteer Fire Tax Relief.
Borough Manager Dana Rooney said there have been fliers circulated about the upcoming Master Site Plan public meetings. Both meetings are being held in the Heritage House. The meeting for Longview Park will be held open house style from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, December 12. The meeting for the Main Street will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13.
“Stop in, see some of the preliminary plans that we have, give us your feedback on those,” said Rooney. “There will be a short survey if you’re not comfortable speaking in front of people, you can write everything down, just turn it back in, remain anonymous, or you can give us as much feedback as you want face to face.”
The engineers will also be there as well as the committee to answer questions the public might have about the projects.
Volunteer Fire Tax Relief
Rooney brought this topic up to the council to gauge interest in pursuing such a tax before doing further research. She read an explanation of the tax relief as way of opening discussion on the topic.
“Act 172 that was passed in 2016 established incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical service agencies by providing municipalities with the option to offer a real estate or earn income tax credit to active members of volunteer fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical service agencies through a volunteer service credit program. Act 91 of 2020 expanded the tax relief incentive to counties and school districts,” Rooney read.
“So, the municipalities may implement an ordinance or resolution for the Earned Income Tax Credit, Real Estate Tax Credit, or both. Each municipality will establish the ordinance or resolution guidelines to include at a minimum the criteria for eligibility, total amount of tax credit, and an appeal process,” Rooney said.
She then turned it over to the members of council to discuss. Council President Phil Hynes said this tax credit was brought before council several years ago when Act 172 was first passed, and he did not know why it wasn’t voted on at the time. The council had several questions about how the tax credit would work, and the impacts it would have both on volunteerism and the budget.
Brookville Volunteer Fire Chief Chris Henry said the tax “wouldn’t hurt” when it comes to encouraging volunteers.
“Right now we have about eight members that it would affect, not me included,” Henry said. “This was enacted through guidance from the Pennsylvania Municipal League, the State Association of Boroughs, the State Association of Township Commissioners, State Association of Township Supervisors, and consultation with the State Fire Commissioner and DCED. You said you can pick either the real estate or the earned income or both. And it only applies to the real estate where your volunteer lives… say if somebody owned 10 properties, it wouldn’t count them all, only where you take residence in, and they would still pay their tax and then they will make an application to get that, and then the borough will write the check back.”
Councilmen David Taylor and Randy Bartley both agreed that anything that could be done to thank and encourage more volunteers for the fire department was positive. Rooney said she could run numbers and come back with possible amounts and impacts, but didn’t want to waste the time doing such if the council wasn’t interested.
No motion was made regarding this yet, but more information will be brought to a later council meeting to set the process in motion.