BROOKVILLE — For over a year now, Brandon and Janae Wagner of Brookville have put their dream of owning a restaurant on wheels.
The couple started the “Burger Daddy” food truck in September 2020.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 6:43 am
BROOKVILLE — For over a year now, Brandon and Janae Wagner of Brookville have put their dream of owning a restaurant on wheels.
The couple started the “Burger Daddy” food truck in September 2020.
“After being laid off from my sales job in the oil field, we looked into opening a restaurant. We never found the right fit for us,” said Brandon.
The Wagners ended up buying a former food truck from their neighbor, who used to run a barbecue-themed truck in the mid 2000s.
“The truck needed some work, so we did not officially open until April 2021,” he said.
This year, Burger Daddy began cooking up its creations at the end of March, and will close for the season in mid-November.
Burger Daddy is known for its “west coast-style smash burgers,” fresh cut fries and homemade macaroni and cheese, the Wagners said. They also offer the gluten-free burger salad option, a grilled cheese and grilled macaroni and cheese as a vegetarian selection.
The business has received many positive reviews on its Facebook page, with commenters raving about the tasty burger meals.
The Burger Daddy food truck makes its way around to several events, including wineries, breweries and distilleries. Once a month, the truck is set up and cooking at the Winery at Wilcox in DuBois, and Lost in the Wilds Brewery in Shippenville.
“We also do a handful of small festivals, cater weddings, and employee appreciation events for local businesses,” said Brandon.
Braving the temperatures, it has been a busy summer for Burger Daddy, with the truck making its way around to several locations, like Penn Highlands DuBois, the Summer Kickoff Festival in Treasure Lake, Forest County Bigfoot Festival, fundraisers and Blackbird Distillery in Brookville, to name a few.
Burger Daddy snagged “Best Burger,” and second place for “Best Food Truck,” in the 2021 Best of Tri-County Awards.
“We were very proud of that accomplishment, being (it was) our first year in business. It is a great feeling when a customer orders a second burger, or comes back up to tell us how much they enjoyed their meal.”
The support from their hometown has been tremendous, the Wagners said.
“We couldn’t be more thankful for the support we have received from the community,” they said.
Visit Burger Daddy on Facebook or email burgerdaddyfoodtruck@gmail.com for more information.
