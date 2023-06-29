BROOKVILLE — The following are the reports from the borough department heads for the month of May as presented during the June meeting last Tuesday.
Police
- 156 calls for service
- 300 citations
- 124 warnings
- 193 parking tickets
- One felony
- Eight misdemeanors
- One drug arrest
- Four summary offenses
“We also had a burglary at the new vape and play, the new building out on the little plaza there on West Main. They kicked the back door in, went in, broke into all the machines, got quite a bit of money out of them. They had hit New Bethlehem, Clarion, Greenville, a couple in Ohio, Aliquippa. We arrested them then on the next day next to our Sheetz location. Actually, they arrested them today in Erie, they were in a high speed chase and resisted and everything else,” Police Chief Vince Markle said.
Markle said they also received several complaints about the machine running at Berry Plastics, and that the company was cooperative, and put insulation around the machine. He said he has since checked the decibel level of the machine at night, and that it is well within the parameters of the code book.
He said a new machine is also being brought in that is expected to drop the noise level even more. He offered for Councilwoman Lucy Ames to add comments, as she was approached by neighbors about the issue.
“I received three calls and two of the three said they were satisfied that it had gone down. The other person said it was OK inside the house, but this time of year you want to be out on your deck barbecuing and all of that, and outside it was still a little bit loud, but they literally live right next door,” said Ames.
Markle also spoke about the issue of trucks continuing to knock over signs and damage curbs in town, particularly the superloads that are coming through lately. He explained the most recent two through town knocked over a historical sign and ripped out a few gas meters trying to make the 90 degree turn onto West Main Street.
Fire
- 10 alarms
- Three crashes
- Two structure fires
- Two vehicle fires
- One EMS assist
- One rubbish fire
- One standby
- Locations:
- Five to Brookville
- Two to Corsica
- One to Brockway
- One to Punxsutawney
- One to Sigel
There were also two chief calls, an average nine members per alarm, and average response time was five minutes.
The fire department also participated in the prom promise at the high school.
Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry elaborated some on the superload incident under his report.
“The first one that hit the gas meters took three out, low pressure lines. We’re very lucky there, so the amount of gas that got released into the atmosphere is not what it could have been, or if it would’ve broke the pipe off below the shutoff we could have had a disaster for the town,” Henry said.
Public Works
Jonathan Rhoades updated the council on the projects around the borough, many of which he said were for National Fuel.
He said the first project on Hunts Alley and Madison Street should be finished by July 19 other than final restoration.
Allegheny Contracting’s project on Waterford Pike is meant to be done in the next three weeks, going down Marlin and Hawthorne streets. There is no date set for the final paving yet.
The South Pickering Street project has no dates yet because it will be “a challenge with the wall clean at the opposite end.”
Moving away from National Fuel projects, he spoke about the new construction starting at the Memorial Park.
“By the end of this week, they should have all the equipment, however the final surfacing is still going to take a while before we can open it up and we need to put a little drainage in yet,” Rhoades said.
The borough also applied and received a few grants through the Department of Conservation of Natural Resources Low Volume Roads project. The borough received all three grants applied for.
“These are all drainage or under drains or something the conservation office gives out. We don’t put any money in, and most of the work we try to do it all in house so we don’t have to sub anything out,” Rhoades said.
The roads that were awarded and their amount were:
- Carmalt Street –$15,739.88
- Geist Way –$8,937.94
- Rose Siding Road –$33,176.05
He said the borough might not reach that exact amount, but the borough will be reimbursed for all materials at the end of the projects.