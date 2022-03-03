FOE art winners
Winners in this year’s art contest, sponsored locally by F.O.E. 983, were (front row, from left) Peyton Smith, Avonlea Lewis, Alayah Kerr, Baylie Cook; (back row, from left) Claren McQuown, Violet Turner, Cadence Burkett and Brett McGee. Pictured with the winners are Phil Cook, secretary for F.O.E. 983, and art teacher Michelle Hanley-Kimmerle.

 Patti Slaughter

BROOKVILLE — Eight students from Hickory Grove Elementary School were selected as winners in this year’s art contest, sponsored annually by the Brookville Eagles Aerie #983.

The theme for this year’s contest was “My Favorite Thing.”

Local winners in this year’s contest were:

  • Third grade — Peyton Smith, first place; Avonlea Lewis, second.
  • Fourth grade — Alayah Kerr, first; Baylie Cook, second.
  • Fifth grade — Claren McQuown, first; Violet Turner, second.
  • Sixth grade — Cadence Burkett, first; Brett McGee, second.

Each of the winners received a certificate and cash prize from the F.O.E. 983. First-place winners received $100 gift cards and second-place winners received $50 gift cards.

The winning pictures have been sent to the Grand Aerie for judging, with national winners to be announced March 18.

