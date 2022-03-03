BROOKVILLE — Eight students from Hickory Grove Elementary School were selected as winners in this year’s art contest, sponsored annually by the Brookville Eagles Aerie #983.
The theme for this year’s contest was “My Favorite Thing.”
Local winners in this year’s contest were:
- Third grade — Peyton Smith, first place; Avonlea Lewis, second.
- Fourth grade — Alayah Kerr, first; Baylie Cook, second.
- Fifth grade — Claren McQuown, first; Violet Turner, second.
- Sixth grade — Cadence Burkett, first; Brett McGee, second.
Each of the winners received a certificate and cash prize from the F.O.E. 983. First-place winners received $100 gift cards and second-place winners received $50 gift cards.
The winning pictures have been sent to the Grand Aerie for judging, with national winners to be announced March 18.