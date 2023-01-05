BROOKVILLE — Emergency service department heads shared year-end roundups during the Brookville Borough Council meeting Tuesday evening, with the police department receiving a 100 percent clearing of all crimes in the borough, and Brookville Fire Company averaging a five minute response time to calls.
Brookville Police Chief Vince Markle said the borough received its year-end report from the Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Reporting Program. The Pennsylvania Uniform Crime Report (UCR) Program “serves as a state repository for the collection of crime statistics and its primary objective is to generate reliable information for use in law enforcement administration, operation, and management,” According to UCR.pa.gov.
In this report, Brookville Police received a 100 percent crime solved rate for 2022.
“The amazing thing is the outstanding job my officers did. We had a 100 percent Crime Solved Rate for 2022. That is outstanding. I had to look at those twice. You can compare those statistics to anybody around, and I can’t tell you anybody that’s going to have a 100 percent solved rate of the crimes occurring in their jurisdiction,” Markle said.
Also shown in the report is a 233 percent increase in arrests related to aggravated assaults, burglaries, and thefts. There was also an increase of 20.33 percent in simple assault violations related to controlled substances and DUI, a 75 percent increase in simple assaults, a 13.33 percent increase in controlled substance relating to crime, a 53.85 percent increase in DUI arrests, and out of the DUI arrests, there were only four for alcohol, and a 50 percent increase in public intoxication.
“While these numbers are staggering to hear, I believe it’s due to the economics we’re going through right now. When things are down, people use drugs and alcohol for crutches, and that’s exactly what we’re seeing. You can see the national averages were kind of right in line,” Markle said.
Councilman David Taylor questioned the drug related crimes, asking if it was mostly marijuana or harder drugs people were being caught with. Markle said 909 percent of the time when people are put through field sobriety tests and indicators for marijuana are shown, when the person is sent for lab work results show the person to have a cocktail of many drugs in their systems.
“They have everything. It’s like the candy store. There’s meth, there’s fentanyl, you name it, it’s in there. It’s just a combination and it seems like if they’re doing one, they’re doing all,” Markle said.
He also said the officers are enforcing stop signs and traffic signs in the town, preventing injury to the public.
In December, the police department had the following calls;
- 133 calls for service
- 185 citations
- 23 incident
- 123 warnings
- 22 parking tickets
- Three felonies
- 17 misdemeanors
- Four drug arrest
- 21 summaries
- Two 302s
Officer Jaime Rinker is officer of the month. Officers are going to be attending training for identity theft crimes and public recordings of police activities.
Fire
Brookville Fire Chief Chris Henry provided a year-end report to the council as well, highlighting tube number of alarms and type of alarms the department responded to the past year.
2022 had a total of 233 alarms for the department.
- Alarm Types:
- 57 vehicle crashes, one with entrapment,
- 45 automatic fire alarms
- 31 structural fires
- 27 EMS assists
- 20 Trees/wire down
- 15 traffic control
- 10 brush/rubbish/outside fires
- Eight transfer/standby
- Six vehicle fires
- Three natural gas incidents
- Three odor/smoke investigations
- Three physical/animal rescues
- Two carbon monoxide incidents
- One police assist
- One flooding
- One fuel spill/hazmat incident
- One landing zone
- Alarm locations:
- 160 Brookville Borough
- 19 with Corsica Volunteer Fire Company
- 19 with Pine Creek Twp. volunteer Fire Department
- Nine with Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association
- Nine with Sigel Volunteer Fire Department
- Six with Punxsutawney Volunteer Fire Department
- Five with Brockway Volunteer Hose Company
- Two with Oliver Twp. Volunteer Fire Company
- Two with Reynoldsville Volunteer Fire Department
- Two with Warsaw Twp. Volunteer Fire Company
- One with Knox Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.
- Other stats:
- 33 Chief’s Calls
- 7 Members averaged per alarm
- 5 Minutes average response time
- 500 or more hours of training
“The thing that stood out to me in that report was the yearly average of five minutes per response. That’s just incredible,” said Phil Hynes, council president.
Henry agreed it was impressive and said the members are proud of that statistic as well.
“On behalf of the fire company, I would like to express our appreciation of the continued support. We cannot provide the service we do without all of you,” Henry said.
December report for 20 total alarms:
- 10 vehicle crashes
- Three structural fires
- Two traffic controls
- One automatic fire alarm
- One EMS assist
- One natural gas incident
- One tree down
- One vehicle fire
- 11 to Brookville Borough
- Three to Corsica Borough
- Three to Pine Creek Twp.
- Two to Sigel Borough
- One to Brockway Borough