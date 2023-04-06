BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Volunteer Fire Company Chief spoke about a recent loss of $20,000 worth of turnout gear in a structure fire during its monthly report to the Brookville Borough Council Tuesday evening.
Fire Chief Chris Henry said the department responded to a call for assistance at a garage fire in Summerville in the middle of the night on March 8. He said the garage was packed full, and contained between five to eight 5-gallon cans of gasoline and paint cans that exploded on the firefighters.
“Their turnout gear protected them, however we suffered $20,000 loss in equipment. Insurance is covering all that but it’s been a back and forth,” Henry said. “Nobody got hurt, they all were protected. It (turnout gear) did its job, but a lot of those sets were brand new.”
He said firefighters getting hurt has been in the news a lot recently, and Brookville came close with that fire. BVFC President Eric Sweitzer said new turnout gear is already ordered and has about an eight to 10 week wait time.
“Right now the guys are running their spare gear. So we try to make sure they’ve got two good sets… That gear just got issued, so the gear they had before that became their spare gear,” Sweitzer said.
He said this is so their gear can be laundered after a fire, but still have a set ready to go. He said the gear from the fire is covered in gasoline and paint now.
Henry said if the department didn’t have good insurance this would be a major loss for the department. He said this happens to some really rural departments, and they might not be able to recover from it.
Henry said the insurance company has been easy to deal with, but the difficulty has come from waste management and the proper disposal of the turnout gear. He said the department has not been given an answer on what to do with it, so it remains bagged up at the firehouse.
His routine report for the month is as follows:
- 16 total alarms
- Eight vehicle crashes
- Three structure fires
- Two automatic fire alarms
- One EMS assist
- One outside fire
- One transfer assignment
Locations
- 10 to Brookville Borough
- Two to Knox Township
- One to Pine Creek Township
- One to Punxsutawney Borough
- One to Reynoldsville Borough
- One to Summerville Borough
Police Report
Police Chief Vince Markle provided the Brookville Police Department’s report:
- 132 calls for service
- 182 citations
- 117 warnings
- 177 parking tickets
- Three felonies
- 10 misdemeanors
- 12 summaries
- One 302 commitment
Markle also spoke about the large trucks coming into the borough and causing damage, and how the department is handling this. He said the tractor trailers are following GPS and it’s leading to damage when they end up on roads they shouldn’t be on.
“If you drive around and see there’s signs down everywhere, they’re going through people’s yards. Whenever we have an opportunity to catch one or stop them we’re trying to get everybody restitution that we can, so it’s a problem with our town and I’m sure it’s with surrounding towns,” Markle said.
He thanked the fire department for its assistance with accidents, saying it always has a “good group of guys out” and they do a good job at helping get the roads cleaned up from the events.
Public Works
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades gave his report, saying the department has started to sweep all the anti-skid up from winter. He said the borough has also advertised it would stop collecting sticks and limbs around town on Wednesday, but will continue for the rest of the week and into next week.
Terra Works finished work on the storm lines on Main Street, and will finish up all the water lines soon. They will come back and do final restoration and paving.
The gas company was working on South Pickering and finished up Tuesday and moved behind S&T Bank on Cherry Alley. It should finish that in about four weeks “if everything goes well,” according to Rhoades.