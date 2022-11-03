BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Police and Fire departments ensured a fun and safe Halloween celebration in town, with many officials out patrolling the streets during trick-or-treating.
Borough Council members thanked the fire and police chiefs for their departments’ work during Halloween.
“We want to thank you (fire department) and the police department for the Halloween work, no injuries, no problems, it’s all good,” said Phil Hynes, council president.
Mayor Richard Beck also said “I’d like to thank the police and the fire department both for last night (Halloween). They drove by quite often and it does make a difference.”
During the code enforcement report, Police Chief Vince Markle said there were only two pumpkins on Shanghai the day after Halloween.
“There were a lot of people out, so it was very successful with everybody out,” Markle said.
This was echoed by several of the council members during the closing officials remarks.
“We’re lucky to live in such a nice town where we can paint the windows as such a wonderful tradition, and have a Halloween parade and know that the kids are safe. It’s a wonderful feeling and you guys contribute to that 100 percent,” said Councilwoman Lucy Ames.
Brookville Borough Police Report
- 129 calls
- 242 traffic
- 189 warnings
- 152 parking
- 4 felony
- 19 misdemeanor
- 4 drug arrests
- 6 summary
- Officer Jaime Rinker is officer of the month.
Brookville Fire Company report
- 17 alarms
- 6 automatic fire alarms
- 5 vehicle crashes
- 2 EMS assists
- 1 lines down
- 1 natural gas incident
- 1 rubbish fire
- 1 structure fire
- 13 calls in Brookville
- 1 Corsica
- 1 Pine Creek township
- 1 Punxsutawney
- 1 Summerville
- 7 members averaged per alarm
- 5 minute average response time
“The fire department participated in multiple fire prevention activities throughout town last week, so many I don’t even know the exact number. We were everywhere,” said Fire Chief Chris Henry.
The fire department will be having the Pumpkin Roll down Pickering Street at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Public Works
Public Works Director Jonathan Rhoades said Allegheny Contracting should be finished with the gas line project on Oak and Caldwell streets this week or the beginning of next week, other than restoration. Terra works is almost done hooking water up on Main Street, and will start with stormwater on Pickering Street and Diamond Alley in the coming weeks.
“We will continue to keep picking leaves up at least until (November) the 18, maybe after, weather permitting, and hopefully it holds off long enough,” Rhoades said.
The borough crew is also working on replacing a stop light that was knocked over in a hit and run recently. Rhoades said it was painted Tuesday and it is waiting for a few more pieces and installed.