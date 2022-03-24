BROOKVILLE — A man of valor, a friend, a comrade, a consummate gentleman and a blessing to the whole town were only a few of the words used to describe Ira Minor during a memorial service held Sunday afternoon.
The service was held by American Legion Post 102 and VFW Post 204.
A veteran of three wars, Minor retired from the U. S. Army as Warrant Officer 3, having served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. Of his 21 years of active service Minor served 11 of those years overseas.
“This is a true celebration of life,” Randy Bartley said.
Recalling Minor’s service as a member of the Brookville Honor Guard, he said, “Ira never missed any service as long as he was able to attend. One of the proudest moments for him was attending a service for a Buffalo Soldier. Ira was a self-made man. He never backed down from his beliefs.”
Minor was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Brookville, where he sang in the choir. Director Jonathan Petty said, “With his glance you had the feeling Ira was first looking at you, and then through you. There was nothing you could hide from him.”
Sen. Cris Dush described Minor as “the consummate gentleman, a gentle soul.” Describing Minor’s passion for learning, he said, “If he didn’t know something you asked about, by the next week he was thoroughly versed in it. He has been a blessing to this whole town.”
Chaplain Jim Porter said “Ira always had a smile. If he didn’t have a smile, there was something wrong. He was a wonderful example to follow. He was a man of God and shared God’s love with everyone.”
Other veterans and members of the audience also shared memories.
Among those attending the celebration of life were several nieces and nephews, including Debra Hammond of Pasadena, CA; Nia Christmas, Leslie Christmas of Piscataway, NJ; and Craig Hammond of Orlando, FL.
Debra Hammond spoke briefly, saying, “We are honored to be here. This was a town he truly adopted and you adopted him. You have told how you remember Ira Minor. We just think of him as our uncle. He was truly a renaissance man. The thing we remember most is that he had an attitude of gratitude.”
Leslie Christmas read a letter Minor had written in 1956, while serving in the Army. “We truly miss our uncle,” she said.
Following the celebration of life, the veterans held a memorial service, concluding with the playing of Taps and a 21-gun salute by the Brookville Honor Guard.
Minor died March 17, 2020, in Brookville and was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. As a result of COVID restrictions, there was no veteran’s service held at the time of his death.