BROOKVILLE — A reminder that the deadline to submit nominations for the 2023 class of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame is Aug. 1.
Qualifications for nominations can be found on the school website at: www.basd.us/en-US/bahs-hall-of-fame-7b530069
You can complete and submit a nomination online or print a hard copy of the nomination form, complete and mail to: BAHS Hall of Fame Selection Committee, PO Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
Mailing of printed supporting material is strongly encouraged, even if submitting a nomination online.
Nominations received in previous years but not selected for induction are no longer part of the pool of candidates going forward. However, the same candidates can be nominated multiple times for consideration.
Those selected for this year’s class will be announced shortly after the start of the coming school year. The formal induction ceremony will be held as part of a student assembly this year open to the public in the high school auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 21, the day before the annual homecoming tailgate and football game.