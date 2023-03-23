BROOKVILLE — Seven students will be representing Brookville Area High School at the IUP High School Honors Orchestra this Saturday.
Brookville students participating in the honors orchestra are Maeve Jordan, Rialley Kalgren, Alayna Clark and Kaitlyn Kammerdeiner, Violin I; Sorren Morelli and Shay Dunkle, Violin II; and Ryker Selnekovic, Viola.
Three Brookville students, Jordan, Morelli, Selnekovik, have been selected as principle of their section.
Following a full day of rehearsal, the orchestra will present a concert at 5 p.m. under the direction of Rebekah O’Brien, IUP director of orchestral studies.
O’Brien previously served as orchestra director of the Juanita College Orchestra, performing on campus and in Europe. She has appeared as a guest conductor and clinician in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Trained in the art of eurythmy, O’Brien also teaches at the Susquehanna Waldorf School.
The concert will be held in Room 121 of Cogswell Hall at 414 South 11th Street in Indiana. Doors will open at 4:45 p.m.