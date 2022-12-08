BROOKVILLE — This weekend Brookville’s downtown churches are opening their doors to the community, offering an opportunity to learn more about the history of each of the churches
This Saturday everyone is invited on a unique walking tour to look inside Brookville’s historic downtown churches. The churches have all been freshly decorated for the holidays and will welcome the tour group into their sanctuary and pews for a short program. Guests will meet pastors, learn about church history or architecture, hear pipe organs and participate in singalongs. Participants are welcome to join or leave the tour at any point (see the schedule below). Young people are also encouraged to attend.
The free tour is being organized and promoted by the historic churches along with three local organizations — The Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, Historic Brookville, Inc. and the Jefferson County Historical Society.
Churches opening their doors for the tour include:
- 1 p.m. — Brookville Presbyterian Church, Main and White Streets.
- 1:30 p.m. — First United Methodist Church, 205 Jefferson Street.
- 2 p.m. — Grace Lutheran Church, 160 Franklin Avenue.
- 2:30 p.m. — First Baptist Church, 101 Main Street.
- 3 p.m. — Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 62 Pickering Street.
- 3:30 p.m. — Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Avenue.
- 4 p.m. — Evangelical United Methodist Church –30 South White Street
Enter or leave the free tour at any point. Participants should allow time to walk/drive from each location. Parking is available at or around many of the churches