BROOKVILLE — A group of men dedicated to honoring others was honored last Thursday night. Greg and Cheryl Furlong and the staff of Furlong’s Funeral Home in Summerville hosted a dinner at Eats and Sweets to honor the Brookville Honor Guard.
“Every time I call them, they are always there,” Greg Furlong said. “What really did it was when they came and helped us out in Marienville, and we wanted to do something for them.”
The Brookville Honor Guard was founded about 20 years ago by Dave Deemer and Bill Littlefield, with 18 members serving now.
The Brookville Honor Guard attends funerals when asked to provide military honors for veterans. Deemer said the group has attended more than 20 funerals this year, in Brookville and traveling as far as Marienville and Distant. “We’ve been to Brockway, Punxsutawney and Sykesville. We normally don’t like to go to communities where they have their own honor guard, but if they need us we will go.”
Besides doing the military funerals, the honor guard also participates in Memorial Day services in Brookville and Summerville.
“They come down for Memorial Day. They came down when we dedicated” the veterans memorial. “They did a really nice service and they have done it every year since. These guys aren’t young, but they continue to do it,” Cheryl Furlong said.
The honor guard becomes a color guard when it participates in parades, including the Laurel Parade and Light Up Night.
Deemer said the Brookville Honor Guard “is a real close knit group. We are friends. We laugh and have fun, but when we are called to a service, we get real serious about it.”
The honor guard is comprised of veterans. Deemer said members “do not have to be a member of the American Legion or VFW. They only have to be an honorably discharged veteran.”
Each member of the Brookville Honor Guard has completed the required training to be certified by the Department of Defense.
The honor guard never charges for its services, but will accept donations. Anyone wanting to support the honor guard with a donation can send their check to the Brookville Honor Guard, PO Box 323, Brookville, PA 15825.