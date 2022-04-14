BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Honor Guard recently began searching for chairs they could use at the many functions they serve at when a local business stepped up to make a donation for the guard to get folding camping chairs.
Some of the events the Honor Guard attends include parades, dedications, and funerals. At many of these events the guard has to stand for long periods of time before and after providing honors. Many of the men in the group are aging, and find this more and more difficult to do.
“In many ceremonies, we stand for a very long time and that’s hard on us older members. It’s difficult for some of our older members to stand for half an hour, and these chairs will greatly relieve the stress. It’s an honor to serve the community in this capacity,” Robert Hannold, Head of the Honor Guard said.
The Honor Guard first approached the county commissioners to request basic folding metal chairs the county might have available. Local David Afton began working with them, and suggested folding a camp chair for a lighter weight chair. Alongside Commissioner Scott North, the group began work to get the chairs.
Last Thursday, the Honor Guard celebrated the donation of a dozen camp chairs with the words “American Legion Honor Guard” on them. The donation came from local businessman Jacob d’Argy. d’Argy often sees the group providing honors at veterans funerals held in his funeral homes.
“Anytime they’ve ever asked me for anything, the answer has always been yes. I support these guys,” d’Argy said.
All the members agree the chairs are comfortable and easy to carry. The Honor Guard performed their service at 23 funerals last year, and had two funerals to attend the day they received the chairs.
The Honor Guard provides final military honors to veterans and their families during funerals. This includes a flag folding and presentation either at the funeral or gravesite, and the playing of Taps with a 3-volley salute. It is something the members do with honor and appreciation of their fellow veterans.
The Honor Guard also presented d’Argy with a Certificate of Appreciation from the American Legion for his assistance and support.
Any veterans are welcome to join the honor guard, and they don’t have to be a member of the legion to join the honor guard. There is some training to go through before joining the group at services.