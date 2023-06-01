BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Laurel Festival has announced the entries into this year’s scholarship pageant. The Brookville Laurel Festival Scholarship Pageant was established to provide young women with opportunities to build leadership and public speaking skills, showcase their talents, as well as give them the opportunity to earn a scholarship towards their future goals.
This year there are five talented young women competing for the crown and sash. Please meet:
Jordan Dawn Merritts is the daughter of Jacqueline Merritts, of Punxsutawney, and Scott Merritts, of Mahaffey. Jordan is a 2023 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. She was the 2021 Jefferson County Fair Queen. In high school, she was a member of Tri-M, a music honor society and choir. She is a Mercy Presidential Scholar Recipient. In her free time, she enjoys hunting, fishing, beekeeping, being a Junior Church Teacher, and doing pageants.
In the fall Jordan will be attending Mount Aloysius College where she will be furthering her studies to become a registered nurse.
Ava Grace Orcutt is the daughter of Jill Davis Orcutt and Timothy Orcutt. Ava lives in Corsica with her parents and brother Levi.
She attended Clarion-Limestone Area School District through the ninth grade. In search of more diverse educational opportunities, she began attending Lake Ridge Academy in Ohio and is currently entering her senior year of high school. Ava is a member of the Global Scholars Institute at her school and is researching the treatment of Autism Spectrum Disorder in the Middle East.
Her favorite subjects are psychology and science, and her plans are to attend medical school to become a psychiatrist. At Lake Ridge Academy, she is president of National Honor Society and Junior State of America. She is also a member of the International Thespian Honor Society, Beekeeping club, Literary Magazine, and Spectrum.
In her spare time, she enjoys reading, acting, singing, dancing, and embroidery. Ava has wanted to participate in the Brookville Laurel Festival Pageant since she first saw it when she was 8 years old.
Tayler Rafferty is the daughter of Beth and Gregg Rafferty, of Brookville. She was a 2022 graduate of Brookville Area High School. While in high school, Tayler was involved in the National Honor Society, Student Council and various other organizations and clubs. She also participated in Varsity Basketball and Softball. Outside of school, Tayler was an active member in her local 4-H club and served as the president in 2021, vice president in 2022. Her involvement in 4-H has given her numerous opportunities at both the local Jefferson County Fair and the Pennsylvania State Farm Show. She was awarded the 2022 Jefferson County Master Showman Award, as well as various other championship awards throughout her time in 4-H.
Currently, Tayler attends Penn State DuBois where she is a Lion Ambassador, and an inductee of Delta Mu Sigma. At Penn State she is currently working towards becoming an agricultural educator and plans to start her own business to support local agricultural producers. This year, Tayler made the Dean’s List and was awarded The President Walker Award.
Tayler is involved in several organizations in her community. She currently serves as the chairperson for the Jefferson County Junior Fair Board and is the vice chairperson for the Jefferson County 4-H Program Development Committee. She is also a young adult ministry leader and works at Help at Home as a caregiver.
Laura Rittenhouse is a 2022 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. During her time in high school she participated in many sports, her favorite being cross country. As Laura entered her senior year, she began to explore options for her career paths and took up an opportunity with AmeriCorps, where she could work and interact with children in a school setting. Laura found, as much as she loved this, it was not the right career for her to pursue and has continued searching elsewhere.
Laura currently works as a rural carrier for the United States Postal Service out of the Brookville Post Office. She enjoys her job but foresees going to school once she finds the perfect fit and is excited about what life has in store for her in the future. Her hobbies include trail riding her horse, Everest, hiking with her friends and family, and spending time with her calf, Fern, who she raised herself from 2 weeks old.
Aside from these activities, Laura’s interests also include art, photography, hunting and gardening. She is currently commissioned to restore the original flood wall murals in downtown Punxsutawney through the Punxsutawney Lions Club. She also enjoys volunteering for the Anita Park Community Association any time it is holding an event or starting a new project.
Shannelle Smith is the daughter of Adam and Angel Smith. She just finished up her junior year at Brookville Area Junior Senior High School. In school she has participated in the Art Club, Humanities Club, Choir, as well as having been part of the ensemble in the musical production of “Mama Mia” this past fall.
Shannelle enjoys baking, listening to all genres of music, specifically Metallica, Nirvana and Ed Sheeran. She spends her free time honing her artistic skills by drawing. Shannelle is looking forward to being a senior next school year and participating in the next musical production and choir.
Her future plans are to attend either Penn West Clarion or Slippery Rock University with a focus on musical education with a minor in psychology.
These ladies will competeto be crowned the 2023 Brookville Laurel Festival Queen at the festival’s scholarship pageant at 7 p.m. Saturday (June 3) at the Brookville Jr./Sr. High School Auditorium.